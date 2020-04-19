While COVID-19 testing continues in order to identify those infected with the virus, some places are testing more people than others. In Oregon, the county testing the most people per capita is Klamath.
At the drive-up testing center at Sky Lakes, healthcare providers are able to test between 120 and 150 people for the coronavirus each day. That isn’t happening lately, though, according to Sky Lakes spokesperson Tom Hottman.
Hottman said there has been a decline in the number of people coming through the testing area lately, but hopes that’s just a fluke. He encouraged people to continue to come get tested as Sky Lakes says it will test “anyone” who wants to be tested, breaking from the philosophy of many other hospitals in the state and public health agencies that advise only people with symptoms or a doctor’s pre-approval be tested.
Hottman said Sky Lakes wants to test as many people as it can because the more data the hospital can collect from the community, the better prepared it can be and the better it can allocate resources. More data also means the hospital can be more proactive and end this quicker, he said.
“If you’ve got it, we want to know about it,” Hottman said. “If you don’t, we want to know that, too.”
Over 1,100 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Klamath County, and with the size of Klamath’s population, about 18 people per thousand people in the county have been tested based on Saturday’s Oregon Health Authority testing data.
Jackson County has the second highest number of per capita COVID-19 tests, conducting 15 tests per thousand people.
Marion County, home of Salem — although third in the number of cases in the state — has the largest number of per capita positive tests in Oregon. Marion is the fifth most populous county in Oregon.
Klamath is the 15th most populous county in Oregon, according to Oregon Secretary of State data, but is ninth in the state for the number of total tests conducted. Multnomah County, home of Portland, has tested the most people in the state and also has the most cases.
Oregon announced its first case of COVID-19 on February 28. Klamath was one of the earliest counties with COVID-19 when the area’s first case was announced on March 7, which was travel-related.
With 30 cases in Klamath County over the past two months, the age group with the most cases is those aged 30-39. Statewide, the age group with the most positive results is 40-49 year-olds. Still, ages 60 to 79 are those who are most often hospitalized and the older the age group, the higher the number of COVID-19 related deaths.
According to the Associated Press, 10.46 people per thousand people have been tested for COVID-19 in the United States, as of Friday afternoon, or 3.4 million people. As of Saturday afternoon, Oregon has tested 8.91 people per thousand people, or 37,000 people. Six Oregon counties, including Klamath and Jackson Counties, have testing rates higher than the national average.
New York is testing the most people in the country per thousand residents, according to the AP, with a testing rate of 28.17. Texas is on the other end of the spectrum, with the lowest testing rate of 5.52 tests per thousand people.
Hottman said it’s taking three to five days to receive the results from tests conducted at Sky Lakes due to transporting the tests to a lab and the volume of tests being processed.
CDC guidance still lists those without symptoms as a “non-priority” for testing.