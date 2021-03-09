Klamath County's COVID-19 risk level will lower for the second time in a row this Friday, following a sharp local decline in new virus infections.
Governor Kate Brown announced that the county is one of seven to move into the "moderate risk" category at the end of this week.
To move from "high risk" to "moderate risk," the county needed to record fewer than 68 new cases of COVID-19 between February 21 and March 6, along with a test positivity rate below 10%. During that time, the county reported 63 new cases and a test positivity rate of 4.8%.
Under the "moderate risk" level, indoor social gatherings can increase from six to eight people, and outdoor social gatherings can increase from eight to ten people.
Indoor and outdoor dining capacity at restaurants can double to 50% and 150 people, respectively, and outdoor tables can have eight seats instead of six.
Museums, gyms, theaters and other indoor entertainment venues can also double their capacity to 50% or 100 people, whichever is smaller, and retail stores can increase occupancy from 50% to 75%.
Faith institutions and funeral homes can also increase indoor capacity from 25% to 50% and outdoor capacity from 200 to 250 people.
By Friday, only two of Oregon's 36 counties — Coos and Douglas — will remain in the “extreme risk” level category.
Multnomah County — the state's most populous — will join others, including Klamath in improving to the “moderate risk” tier, which allows for increased capacity in restaurants, gyms, movie theaters and stores.
“We are largely seeing case rates decline across the state,” Gov. Kate Brown said Tuesday, when she announced the updated risk levels. “This should serve as a reminder that when we follow the health and safety measures we know work against this virus, we can truly make a difference in infection spread."