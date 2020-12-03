Klamath County Public Health (KCPH) officials reported two deaths in the community related to COVID-19 on Thursday, Dec. 3, according to a news release. The death toll is now seven.
Those who succumbed to the disease were a 60-year-old man on November 28 at St. Charles Medical Center and a 52-year-old woman on December 2 at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center. Both had underlying health conditions.
CDC has indicated that older adults and those with certain health conditions are at higher risk for severe illness from COVID-19. Those conditions include:
■ Cancer
■ Chronic kidney disease
■ COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease)
■ Heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, or cardiomyopathies
■ Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from solid organ transplant
■ Obesity (body mass index [BMI] of 30 kg/m2 or higher but < 40 kg/m2)
■ Severe Obesity (BMI ≥ 40 kg/m2)
■ Sickle cell disease
■ Type 2 diabetes mellitus
Not all of these conditions can be seen. It is recommended that everyone remain vigilant to protect their own health and that of others.
To help protect yourself: limit physical contact with other people as much as possible, wash your hands often, avoid close contact (6 feet, which is about two arm lengths) with people who are sick, and clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces.
To protect others around you: cover coughs and sneezes, stay home when sick, and wear a clean mask in public spaces, including outdoors when six feet of social distance cannot be maintained.