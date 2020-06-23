Klamath County Public Health (KCPH) officials report three new cases of COVID-19 in the community on Tuesday, June 23, bringing the total to 97, according to a news release.
Of the 97 cases, 52 have recovered. There are 45 active cases in Klamath County. As of this morning, 4,725 tests have been processed for Klamath County.
While Klamath County is in Phase 2 of Reopening Oregon, community members must continue to be careful in personal actions to guard against COVID-19 contagion. Maintain six feet of social or physical distancing between yourself and others. Frequently wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, utilizing hand sanitizer when washing facilities are not available. Cover coughs and sneezes. Stay home when sick. Know how and when a properly worn face covering may be used when physical distancing cannot be maintained.