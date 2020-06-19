Klamath County Public Health (KCPH) officials report six new cases of COVID-19 in the community on Friday, June 19, bringing the total to 85, according to a news release.
Of the 85 cases, 40 have recovered. There are 45 active cases in Klamath County. As of this morning, 4,406 Klamath County tests had been processed by laboratories.
While Klamath County is in Phase 2 of Reopening Oregon, community members must continue to be careful in personal actions to guard against COVID-19 contagion. Maintain six feet of social or physical distancing between yourself and others. Frequently wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, utilizing hand sanitizer when washing facilities are not available. Cover coughs and sneezes, and wear a mask when in public. Stay home when sick. Know how and when a properly worn face covering may be used when physical distancing cannot be maintained.