Klamath County Public Health (KCPH) officials have reported a new case of COVID-19 in the community, bringing the total to 40, according to a Klamath County Public Health news release. The total includes seven active cases and 33 recoveries. Laboratories had processed 2,477 tests for Klamath County, as of Sunday, May 10.
breaking featured top story
Klamath County reports new COVID-19 case
