4-08 covid-19

Klamath County Public Health (KCPH) officials have reported a new case of COVID-19 in the community, bringing the total to 40, according to a Klamath County Public Health news release. The total includes seven active cases and 33 recoveries. Laboratories had processed 2,477 tests for Klamath County, as of Sunday, May 10.

