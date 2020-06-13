Klamath County Public Health (KCPH) officials report a new case of COVID-19 in the community on Saturday, June 13, bringing the total to 49, according to a news release.
Of the 49 cases, 36 have recovered. There are thirteen active cases in Klamath County. As of June 12, 3,996 Klamath County tests had been processed by laboratories.
Members of our community can help limit the spread of COVID-19 through personal actions. Maintain six feet of social or physical distancing between yourself and others. Frequently wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, utilizing hand sanitizer when washing facilities are not available. Cover coughs and sneezes. Stay home when sick. Know how and when a properly worn face covering may be used when physical distancing cannot be maintained. A World Health Organization video on the topic is available at https://youtu.be/ciUniZGD4tY.
For updates on COVID-19 information, visit http://publichealth.klamathcounty.org/coronavirus. The Oregon Health Authority is no longer providing detailed information on weekends, which will find KCPH’s COVID-19 webpages updated Monday through Friday.