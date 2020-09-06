Klamath County Public Health (KCPH) officials report a new case of COVID-19 in the community on Friday, Sept. 4, bringing the local count to 236. This week’s count is one.
Information specific to Klamath County can be found at www.klamathcounty.org/1076/Klamath-County-data.
At Friday’s press conference, Governor Kate Brown specifically asked Oregonians to be careful over the holiday weekend. She said, three times the state has seen how get-togethers among family and friends during holiday weekends led to surges in COVID-19 infections. These include Mother’s Day, Memorial Day and Independence Day.
“Don’t let COVID fatigue take us away from our collective goal of fighting this virus,” said Klamath County Commissioner Kelley Minty Morris, liaison to KCPH.
“Let’s keep our eye on the prize,” she continued. “The more we keep our guard up and continue fighting this virus, the safer we all will be. This will help us meet our goals of reopening schools, keeping businesses open and feeling safe in our communities as we work, play and connect.”
Morris said this Labor Day weekend, we all need to make smart choices. These include:
n Stay local as much as possible to build on the progress made in reducing the spread of COVID.
n Stay small: Larger gatherings can dangerously spread COVID, especially by those without symptoms who unknowingly spread the disease.
n Stay outside: The risk of infection is lower outdoors. Keep gatherings small and outside.
n Stay safe by covering your face: Wear a mask or face covering. It will protect the people around you.
n Support local businesses: It’s one of the best things to help the economy and other local people.
To protect yourself:
n Keep your distance by maintaining six feet of social or physical distancing between yourself and others.
n Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, utilizing hand sanitizer when washing facilities are not available.
n Sanitize surfaces that are often touched.
n Avoid gatherings of any size where social or physical distancing is not possible.
To protect others around you:
n Cover coughs and sneezes.
n Stay home when sick.
n Wear a clean mask over your nose and mouth in public spaces, including outdoors when six feet of social distance cannot be maintained.