Klamath County reported 105 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, the largest local increase since early January. Some of the positive cases came from electronic lab reports submitted to the Oregon Health Authority database earlier this month, according to Klamath County Public Health.
KCPH Spokesperson Valeree Lane said 27 of Thursday’s positives were collected April 18 or earlier, and that more than 10 times the county’s normal amount of daily ELRs were processed Wednesday night.
The majority of all new cases reported were families, with cases varying across age spans. The Oregon Health Authority’s weekly outbreak report released on Wednesday showed no major outbreaks at local schools, workplaces or long-term care facilities beyond six cases at Crystal Terrace of Klamath Falls.
Despite the fact that not all 105 cases came from the same day, Lane said the county is still experiencing a surge in new COVID-19 cases.
“We thought we were through, but not quite yet,” Lane said. “We’re definitely in the fourth wave.”
Similar to the last surge, Lane said KCPH staff likely won’t be able to contact trace Thursday’s high volume of new cases within 24 hours to meet Oregon’s contact tracing deadline. They already instituted a policy of only following up with high-risk contacts of positive cases several months ago.
“Even if we were all making phone calls, 100-plus is difficult for us to do in a day,” Lane said.
Klamath County’s COVID-19 cases have been surging since roughly the end of March, when the seven-day average of new cases hovered between five and seven. It steadily increased over the past four weeks to arrive at around 46 Thursday. With 711 cases logged so far, April is shaping up to be the county’s third highest month for new cases following December and January. Though deaths are not as frequent as they were in the winter, thanks largely to robust vaccination campaigns at long-term care facilities, two people died in April — including a 56-year-old man with no underlying health conditions.
Tom Hottman, public information officer for Sky Lakes Medical Center, said there have been between eight and 12 people in the hospital’s COVID-19 isolation unit for the past couple of weeks. The average age (mid-60s) and length of stay (seven days) has not changed from what it was in December and January.
“That’s double from only a few weeks earlier,” he said.
Hottman said the hospital’s COVID-19 unit has been reconfigured to increase its capacity to 16 patients. If more are hospitalized beyond that number, the hospital will have to reopen a second unit, as they did in the winter.
As of Thursday, there were 283 people hospitalized for COVID-19 in Oregon, closely approaching the state’s threshold of 300 hospitalizations that would trigger some counties to move into an Extreme Risk designation. That requires indoor dining to close and capacity at other businesses to be significantly reduced. Klamath County has well exceeded the metrics to qualify for Extreme Risk if the hospitalization criterion is met.
A significant portion (nearly two thirds) of people over 65 have received a COVID-19 vaccination in Klamath County, but less than a third of the county’s total population has been vaccinated despite all adults over 16 being eligible for vaccination earlier this week. During the week of April 11, vaccination providers in the county received 2,370 doses, roughly half of which were used. The following week, 3,520 doses were sent to the county — so far, only 429 arms have received a dose.
Though they do not completely prevent someone from contracting COVID-19 and testing positive for it, the vaccines currently approved for emergency use in the U.S. have all shown to be extremely effective at reducing severe illness, hospitalization and death due to the virus.
With experts estimating that between 70 and 80% of people will need to be immunized in order to reach herd immunity — where the virus’s spread becomes minimal and its ability to mutate and produce potentially vaccine-resistant or more dangerous variants — the county still has a long way to go until the risk of transmission is low enough to fully reopen businesses and public spaces.
Though Klamath County’s vaccination rate is roughly on par with the rest of Oregon, Lane said OHA is looking into policies that further incentivize vaccination. Currently, the Centers for Disease Control advise that vaccinated people who are exposed to COVID-19 do not have to quarantine.
“The talk is, ‘Is there something more that we need to be doing?’” Lane said. She said there could be a potential for counties’ reopening to hinge on the share of their residents who have been vaccinated, though no policies have been officially proposed to that effect at the state level yet.
Lane said KCPH will be partnering with Klamath County Emergency Management in the coming days to launch a vaccination campaign with the intent of encouraging people to get vaccinated not only against COVID-19 but other less novel diseases as well.
“There are so many illnesses where vaccines have made a huge difference,” Lane said.
The Johnson & Johnson vaccine, whose rollout was paused last week due to a small handful of recipients in the U.S. who developed rare blood clots following their shots, was poised to play a significant role in rural areas like Klamath County.
Lane said people in the community had contacted her specifically asking where they could get J&J’s one-dose shot, saying they preferred its convenience over the potential for two separate instances of symptoms from Pfizer or Moderna’s vaccines. The CDC and FDA are expected to make a decision on whether to resume the J&J vaccine’s use on Friday.