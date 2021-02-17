Klamath County Public Health officials reported eight new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday. The local case count is 2,736.
This week’s total is 15. The reporting week runs from Sunday through Saturday.
To protect yourself:
n Keep your distance by maintaining six feet of social or physical distancing between yourself and others.
n Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, utilizing hand sanitizer when washing facilities are not available.
n Sanitize surfaces that are often touched.
n Avoid gatherings of any size where social or physical distancing is not possible.
To protect others around you:
n Cover coughs and sneezes.
n Stay home when sick.
n Wear a clean mask in public spaces, including outdoors when six feet of social distance cannot be maintained.