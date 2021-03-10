Klamath County Public Health officials reported seven new cases of COVID-19. The local case count is 2,842.
One of the cases was transferred from a different county and counts toward last week. That brings last week’s count to 27. The two-week total was 64 and Klamath County remains poised to move to “moderate risk” on Friday.
The case count for this week is 24. Weekly counts run from Sunday through Saturday.
To protect yourself:
• Keep your distance by maintaining six feet of social or physical distancing between yourself and others.
• Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, utilizing hand sanitizer when washing facilities are not available.
• Sanitize surfaces that are often touched.
• Avoid gatherings of any size where social or physical distancing is not possible.
To protect others around you:
• Cover coughs and sneezes.
• Stay home when sick.
• Wear a clean mask in public spaces, including outdoors when six feet of social distance cannot be maintained.