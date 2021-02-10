Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

Klamath County Public Health officials reported six new cases of COVID-19. The local case count is 2,701.

This week’s total is 21. The reporting week runs from Sunday through Saturday.

To protect yourself:

• Keep your distance by maintaining six feet of social or physical distancing between yourself and others.

• Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, utilizing hand sanitizer when washing facilities are not available.

• Sanitize surfaces that are often touched.

• Avoid gatherings of any size where social or physical distancing is not possible.

To protect others around you:

• Cover coughs and sneezes.

• Stay home when sick.

• Wear a clean mask in public spaces, including outdoors when six feet of social distance cannot be maintained.

Tags