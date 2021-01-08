Klamath County Public Health officials reported five deaths and 37 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday.
The local case count is 2,215. Deaths now total 26.
This week’s count is 226. The reporting week runs from Sunday through Saturday.
The deceased include:
An 88-year-old man who died December 24 at his residence. He had underlying health conditions.
A 95-year-old man who died December 25 at his residence. He had underlying health conditions.
A 93-year-old woman who died December 31 at Sky Lakes Medical Center. She had underlying health conditions.
A 98-year-old woman who died January 1 at her residence. She had underlying health conditions.
An 89-year-old woman who died January 2 at her residence. She had underlying health conditions.