Klamath County Public Health officials reported five deaths and 37 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday.

The local case count is 2,215. Deaths now total 26.

This week’s count is 226. The reporting week runs from Sunday through Saturday.

The deceased include:

An 88-year-old man who died December 24 at his residence. He had underlying health conditions.

A 95-year-old man who died December 25 at his residence. He had underlying health conditions.

A 93-year-old woman who died December 31 at Sky Lakes Medical Center. She had underlying health conditions.

A 98-year-old woman who died January 1 at her residence. She had underlying health conditions.

An 89-year-old woman who died January 2 at her residence. She had underlying health conditions.

