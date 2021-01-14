Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!
COVID-Klamath

4-08 covid-19

Klamath County Public Health officials reported Thursday four deaths and 13 new cases of COVID-19.

The local case count is 2,364. Local deaths number 34.

The total case count reflects the removal of a 47-year-old female, as the case was transferred out of state.

This week’s total is 105. The reporting week runs from Sunday through Saturday.

The deceased include:

• A 68-year-old man who died January 7 at Sky Lakes Medical Center. He had underlying health conditions.

• A 74-year-old man who died January 10 at Sky Lakes Medical Center. He had underlying health conditions.

• A 77-year-old man who died January 11 at his residence. He had underlying health conditions.

• An 87-year-old woman who died January 10 at her residence. She had underlying health conditions.

To protect yourself:

• Keep your distance by maintaining six feet of social or physical distancing between yourself and others.

• Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, utilizing hand sanitizer when washing facilities are not available.

• Sanitize surfaces that are often touched.

• Avoid gatherings of any size where social or physical distancing is not possible.

To protect others around you:

• Cover coughs and sneezes.

• Stay home when sick.

• Wear a clean mask in public spaces, including outdoors when six feet of social distance cannot be maintained.

Tags