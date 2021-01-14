Klamath County Public Health officials reported Thursday four deaths and 13 new cases of COVID-19.
The local case count is 2,364. Local deaths number 34.
The total case count reflects the removal of a 47-year-old female, as the case was transferred out of state.
This week’s total is 105. The reporting week runs from Sunday through Saturday.
The deceased include:
• A 68-year-old man who died January 7 at Sky Lakes Medical Center. He had underlying health conditions.
• A 74-year-old man who died January 10 at Sky Lakes Medical Center. He had underlying health conditions.
• A 77-year-old man who died January 11 at his residence. He had underlying health conditions.
• An 87-year-old woman who died January 10 at her residence. She had underlying health conditions.
To protect yourself:
• Keep your distance by maintaining six feet of social or physical distancing between yourself and others.
• Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, utilizing hand sanitizer when washing facilities are not available.
• Sanitize surfaces that are often touched.
• Avoid gatherings of any size where social or physical distancing is not possible.
To protect others around you:
• Cover coughs and sneezes.
• Stay home when sick.
• Wear a clean mask in public spaces, including outdoors when six feet of social distance cannot be maintained.