Klamath County Public Health (KCPH) officials reported three new cases of COVID-19 in the community on Friday, Sept. 11, bringing the local count to 243. This week’s count is seven.
Information specific to Klamath County can be found at www.klamathcounty.org/1076/Klamath-County-data.
The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality indicated that forecasts predict air quality deteriorating throughout the weekend. Some symptoms, like dry cough, sore throat, and difficulty breathing can be caused by both wildfire smoke exposure and COVID-19.
Symptoms, such as fever or chills, muscle or body aches, and diarrhea are not related to smoke exposure. If you have severe symptoms, like difficulty breathing or chest pain, seek immediate medical help.
To protect yourself: keep your distance by maintaining six feet of social or physical distancing between yourself and others. Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, utilizing hand sanitizer when washing facilities are not available. Sanitize surfaces that are often touched. Avoid gatherings of any size where social or physical distancing is not possible.
To protect others around you: cover coughs and sneezes, stay home when sick, and wear a clean mask in public spaces, including outdoors when six feet of social distance cannot be maintained.