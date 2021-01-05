Klamath County Public Health officials reported 37 new cases of COVID-19 and three deaths on Tuesday.
The first death was a 77-year-old man who died Dec. 19 at Sky Lakes Medical Center. He had underlying health conditions.
An 87-year-old woman was the second death. She died December 25 at her residence and had underlying health conditions.
A 90-year-old woman also died at her residence December 25. She had underlying health conditions.
The local case count is 2,062 and deaths related to COVID-19 in the county now number 21.
This week’s case count is 74.
To protect yourself:
n Keep your distance by maintaining six feet of social or physical distancing between yourself and others.
n Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, utilizing hand sanitizer when washing facilities are not available.
n Sanitize surfaces that are often touched.
n Avoid gatherings of any size where social or physical distancing is not possible.
To protect others around you:
n Cover coughs and sneezes.
n Stay home when sick.
n Wear a clean mask in public spaces, including outdoors when six feet of social distance cannot be maintained.