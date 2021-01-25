Klamath County Public Health officials reported two deaths and 43 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday.
The local case count is 2,568. Deaths now number 48.
Of the new cases, 25 were in the statewide database on Saturday. They were assigned to last week. Last week’s total was 121. The reporting week runs from Sunday through Saturday.
This week’s total is 18.
The deceased were:
• A 68-year-old man who died January 23 at Sky Lakes Medical Center. He had underlying health conditions.
• A 72-year-old man who died January 23 at the Veterans’ Administration Medical Center in Portland. He had underlying medical conditions.
To protect yourself:
• Keep your distance by maintaining six feet of social or physical distancing between yourself and others.
• Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, utilizing hand sanitizer when washing facilities are not available.
• Sanitize surfaces that are often touched.
• Avoid gatherings of any size where social or physical distancing is not possible.
To protect others around you:
• Cover coughs and sneezes.
• Stay home when sick.
• Wear a clean mask in public spaces, including outdoors when six feet of social distance cannot be maintained.