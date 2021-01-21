Klamath County Public Health officials reported Thursday 20 new cases of COVID-19, and two deaths.
The local case count is 2,505. Deaths is the county now number 46.
This week’s case total is 76. The reporting week runs from Sunday through Saturday.
The deceased were:
• An 80-year-old woman who died January 19 at her residence. She had underlying health conditions.
• An 80-year-old woman who died January 20 at Sky lakes Medical Center. She had underlying health conditions.
