Klamath County Public Health (KCPH) officials reported two new cases of COVID-19 in the community on Tuesday, Sept. 22, bringing the local count to 277.
This week’s count is four.
Information specific to Klamath County can be found at www.klamathcounty.org/1076/Klamath-County-data.
Klamath County Public Health Director Jennifer Little encourages everyone to follow CDC guidelines. These include regular handwashing with soap and water for at least 20 seconds especially after you have been in a public place, or after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing. If soap and water are not readily available, use a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol. Cover all surfaces of your hands and rub them together until they feel dry.
Avoid close contact with anyone sick and place six feet of distance between yourself and people who don’t live in your household. Remember that some people without symptoms may still be able to spread the virus.