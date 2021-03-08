Klamath County Public Health officials reported 16 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday. The local case count is 2,829.
Four cases were in the statewide database on Saturday and were assigned to last week. The week’s total was 26. The reporting week runs from Sunday through Saturday.
Friday is a potential risk level movement day for Klamath County. Through Saturday, the county had seen 63 cases in the two-week assessment period. To move to the “moderate” risk category, cases needed to be below 67.
The case count for this week is 12.
To protect yourself:
• Keep your distance by maintaining six feet of social or physical distancing between yourself and others.
• Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, utilizing hand sanitizer when washing facilities are not available.
• Sanitize surfaces that are often touched.
• Avoid gatherings of any size where social or physical distancing is not possible.
To protect others around you:
• Cover coughs and sneezes.
• Stay home when sick.
• Wear a clean mask in public spaces, including outdoors when six feet of social distance cannot be maintained.