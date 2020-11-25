KLAMATH FALLS – Klamath County Public Health officials reported 15 new cases of COVID-19 in the community. The local case count is 760.
“KCPH staff will spend part of this weekend reviewing the new county metrics released by Governor Brown this afternoon,” said Director Jennifer Little. “Case investigation and contact tracing continues at pace, as we receive new positive cases. Choices made this holiday weekend will be reflected in numbers in the coming weeks.”
This week’s count is 75.
To protect yourself:
• Keep your distance by maintaining six feet of social or physical distancing between yourself and others.
• Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, utilizing hand sanitizer when washing facilities are not available.
• Sanitize surfaces that are often touched.
• Avoid gatherings of any size where social or physical distancing is not possible.
To protect others around you:
• Cover coughs and sneezes.
• Stay home when sick.
• Wear a clean mask in public spaces, including outdoors when six feet of social distance cannot be maintained.