Klamath County Public Health officials reported 101 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, Dec. 28, according to a news release. The local case count is 1,842.
Of the 101 cases, 89 were in the database on Saturday, Dec. 26, and count toward last week. The week’s count was 191.
This week’s count is 12. The reporting week runs from Sunday through Saturday.
To protect yourself: keep your distance by maintaining six feet of social or physical distancing between yourself and others. Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, utilizing hand sanitizer when washing facilities are not available. Sanitize surfaces that are often touched. Avoid gatherings of any size where social or physical distancing is not possible.
To protect others around you: cover coughs and sneezes, stay home when sick, and wear a clean mask in public spaces, including outdoors when six feet of social distance cannot be maintained.