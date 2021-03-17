Klamath County Public Health officials reported four new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday and another death.
The deceased was a 79-year-old woman who died March 14 at Sky Lakes Medical Center. She had underlying health conditions.
The local case count is 2,894. Deaths in the county now number 55.
The case count for this week is 24. Weekly counts run from Sunday through Saturday.
