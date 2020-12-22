Klamath County Public Health (KCPH) officials reported 30 new cases of COVID-19, and one death on Tuesday, Dec. 22, according to a news release. The local case count is 1,692. Total deaths are 15.
This week’s count is 53. The reporting week runs from Sunday through Saturday.
The deceased was an 81-year-old man who died at Sky Lakes Medical Center December 21. He had underlying health conditions.
To protect yourself: keep your distance by maintaining six feet of social or physical distancing between yourself and others. Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, utilizing hand sanitizer when washing facilities are not available. Sanitize surfaces that are often touched. Avoid gatherings of any size where social or physical distancing is not possible.
To protect others around you: cover coughs and sneezes, stay home when sick, and wear a clean mask over your nose and mouth in public spaces, including outdoors when six feet of social distance cannot be maintained.