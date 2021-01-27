Klamath County Public Health officials reported one death and 14 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.
The local case count is 2,595. Deaths now number 50.
This week’s total is 45. The reporting week runs from Sunday through Saturday.
The deceased was an 89-year-old woman who died January 26 at Sky lakes Medical. She had underlying health conditions.
To protect yourself:
Keep your distance by maintaining six feet of social or physical distancing between yourself and others.
Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, utilizing hand sanitizer when washing facilities are not available.
Sanitize surfaces that are often touched.
Avoid gatherings of any size where social or physical distancing is not possible.
To protect others around you:
Cover coughs and sneezes.
Stay home when sick.
Wear a clean mask in public spaces, including outdoors when six feet of social distance cannot be maintained.