Klamath County was one of 20 Oregon counties permitted this week to begin administering vaccines to people in Group 6 of Phase 1b of the state’s COVID-19 vaccination rollout. That means individuals over 45 with preexisting conditions, agricultural workers and pregnant people, among others, are now eligible to receive a shot roughly a week ahead of schedule.
Three months into the vaccine rollout effort, Klamath County has administered vaccine to more than 20% of its population as of Tuesday afternoon. That includes just over half of county residents over 65, according to data from the Oregon Health Authority. Nearly 14% of county residents (slightly fewer than 9,500 people) have been fully vaccinated.
That still leaves a significant portion of the county’s elderly residents who have yet to receive vaccines.
Valeree Lane, spokesperson for Klamath County Public Health, said it’s not clear whether that’s due to vaccine hesitancy or lack of information on how to sign up for shots. She said there may also be a number of seniors waiting for the one-shot ease of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which has yet to become prevalent locally. Either way, it’s translating to a lack of demand on local pharmacies that have received doses directly from the state.
“Our pharmacies are not seeing the number of clients that they wish they could,” Lane said. “We’re not really clear if that’s a matter of people not realizing that they’re ready to help them out.”
Lane said KCPH is working with senior-focused organizations like the Klamath Basin Senior Citizens’ Center and the Klamath and Lake Counties Council on Aging to get the message out to older people. That’s also allowed them to serve folks who are homebound and can’t make it to a vaccine appointment or clinic.
Data isn’t readily available concerning the number of people in Klamath County who will become eligible as the vaccine rollout moves into Group 6 of Phase 1b, but Lane said KCPH has found that approximately 800 migrant and seasonal farmworkers will be able to get shots.
Siskiyou County Public Health will operate a vaccine clinic Thursday at the Tulelake Fairgrounds, which will serve farmworkers over the California border. Klamath Health Partnership, which receives a supply of vaccine directly from the federal government, is leading the effort to vaccinate those populations on the Oregon side.
Amanda Blodgett, chief operations officer of KHP, said the state allowed them to join a pilot program targeting underserved communities, effectively releasing them from rollout eligibility requirements. They’ve used that freedom to ramp up vaccinations of farmworkers in the Klamath Basin through mobile vaccination clinics.
While Sky Lakes Medical Center and other pharmacies in Klamath Falls have developed smooth protocols for vaccine appointment scheduling and administration, Blodgett said the mobile clinic makes it a lot easier to serve farmworkers who can’t make it into town for their shots.
KHP reaches out to farms to gauge interest and set up appointments, then they drive their mobile clinic to where it’s needed most. And the convenience of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine means farmworkers don’t have to worry about scheduling a second dose.
“Our goal with these vulnerable populations is to go to them,” Blodgett said.
The mobile clinic also brings along Spanish-speaking providers to help answer questions patients may have about the vaccines, which Blodgett said has made a real impact in terms of encouraging those on the fence to get the shot. That in turn helps combat vaccine hesitancy in those communities.
“We have a lot of interest — people are very excited,” Blodgett said. “It’s finally the hopeful part of this pandemic.”
As vaccine eligibility continues to expand and Klamath County approaches the point when shots will be available to all adults (no later than May 1, per updated state guidelines), KHP will also focus on combatting racial disparities in the vaccine rollout locally.
Oregon’s Vaccine Advisory Committee has made recommendations to prioritize Black, Indigenous and Latinx communities in the vaccine rollout, whose populations tend to have worse health outcomes related to COVID-19 due to a variety of societal factors.
Currently, white, non-Hispanic Klamath County residents have received 81.2% of vaccines administered so far despite making up 77.1% of its population. Latinx people comprise only 3.9% of vaccinations yet make up 13.8% of the county population. Klamath Tribal members, 567 of whom have received at least one dose of vaccine as of last week, make up 4% of those vaccinated in the county while American Indian/Alaska Natives make up 5% of the county population. Black people, who make up 0.9% of Klamath County residents, have received 0.7% of the county’s vaccines.
Blodgett said KHP’s diverse patients will allows them to make headway on closing those gaps.
“That’s our target population anyway,” she said. “When we’re doing our outreach, we’re already outreaching to those underserved populations.”