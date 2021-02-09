On Friday, Klamath County will move from an "extreme risk" to a "high risk" COVID-19 designation, allowing some businesses to increase activities.
The Oregon Health Authority has reported some of the lowest new daily COVID-19 cases in the state in months, and Klamath County's 7-day average of new cases plummeted from 41 at the beginning of December to 5 at the beginning of February.
The county's weekly case load per 100,000 and its test positivity rate, both metrics used by the state to determine risk level, had also been steadily dropping for weeks. For the last two weeks, the county reported below 200 cases per 100,000 and a test positivity rate below 8%, the threshold between "Extreme" and "High" risk.
"Thanks to Oregonians who have stepped up and made smart choices, we have made incredible progress in stopping the spread of COVID-19 and saving lives in Oregon," Brown said. "This is welcome news, as we'll start to see more businesses open up and Oregonians being able to get out a bit more."
Once the county moves into the “high risk” level on Friday, restaurants and bars will be allowed to reopen indoor dining at a maximum of 25% capacity or 50 people, whichever is smaller.
Indoor gyms, pools, theaters and museums — currently limited to six customers total if they’re larger than 500 square feet and one customer total if they’re smaller than 500 square feet — will be able to open at 25% capacity or 50 people, whichever is smaller.
Outdoor dining capacity will increase from 50 to 75 people. Outdoor capacity at places of worship will be increased to 200 people, and funeral home capacity both indoors and outdoors would increase by 50 people. And outdoor social gatherings of eight people instead of six will be allowed.
For a county to make it to a lower level, the counties with at least 30,0000 residents must have a COVID-19 case count less than 200 per 100,000 people and a test positivity rate less than 10%.
The governor announced Tuesday that Clackamas, Clatsop, Columbia, Deschutes, Hood River, Linn, Multnomah and Washington counties joined Klamath in omving from “extreme risk” to “high risk.” In addition Baker, Grant, Harney, Lake and Morrow counties have also moved to lower risk levels.
Oregon restaurants have struggled during the pandemic.
A month into Oregon’s March shutdown, an estimated 81% of Oregon restaurant workers had been laid off or furloughed — impacting 127,000 employees, according to a national survey conducted by the National Restaurant Association.
By November 2020, around 200 restaurants or 2% of Oregon's restaurants had permanently closed.
The bi-weekly county risk level assessment took an additional toll on restaurants.
“Oregonians in our industry can’t pay their monthly bills with two weeks of employment certainty at a time,” Jason Brandt, the president & CEO for the Oregon Restaurant & Lodging Association, said in late January. “The reality of the two week county risk category assessments is taking us down a dangerous path where tens of thousands of Oregonians no longer have paychecks again. The lack of continuity in operations is permanently altering too many Oregonian livelihoods."
However, some restaurant owners say that now that they are allowed to reopen for indoor dining, they are unsure if they will do so as they weigh the risks and possibly wait to be vaccinated.
“I think it’s devastating to people because it’s like these business owners are having to make these decisions; do I do 25% dining and potentially save my business, or do I risk my life?” Katy Connors with the Independent Restaurant Alliance of Oregon told KOIN 6 Tuesday. “Do I risk my life and the life of my workers? That’s the conversations that are going to start happening.”