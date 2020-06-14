Klamath County Public Health (KCPH) officials reported two new cases of COVID-19 in the community on Sunday, June 14, bringing the total to 51, according to a news release.
Of the 51 cases, 40 have recovered. There are eleven active cases in Klamath County. As of June 13, 4,038 Klamath County tests had been processed by laboratories.
Klamath County’s first case was announced 99 days ago. Members of our community can help limit the spread of COVID-19 through personal actions. These include maintaining six feet of social or physical distancing between yourself and others. Frequently wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, utilizing hand sanitizer when washing facilities are not available. Cover coughs and sneezes. Stay home when sick. Know how and when a properly worn face covering may be used when physical distancing cannot be maintained.