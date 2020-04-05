Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

Starting next week, Klamath County School District’s free Grab and Go Meal Program will only distribute meals on Tuesdays and Fridays.

All meals will include breakfast and lunch items for three days. Meal pick up will be available at most school buildings, and school buses will provide meals at drop-off sites throughout the county. Students may go to any of the 36 locations to get their meal. The district also will begin providing basic school supplies — pencils, paper, erasers, crayons, and pencil sharpeners — as needed at meal pick-up sites.

The district has added several meal drop-off sites, and meal pick-up times have changed at nearly all sites. Please check the schedule below for new times and locations. Check the district’s website — www.kcsd.k12.or.us — for updates and information about the ongoing school closure due to COVID-19.

GRAB AND GO MEAL LOCATIONS

At front entrance of school

Other locations are bus drops

n Peterson Elementary

11:30 — 11:50 a.m.

n Ferguson Elementary

12:30 — 12:50 p.m.

n Shasta Elementary

11 — 11:30 a.m.

n Stearns Elementary

11 — 11:20 a.m.

n Brixner Junior High

12 — 12:20 p.m.

n Gilchrist Elementary

11 am. — 12 p.m.

(Meals also will delivered by school bus. Parents will be notified by One Call Now)

MERRILL AREA

n Merrill Elementary

11 — 11:30 a.m.

n Merrill Catholic Church

11:05 — 11:15 a.m.

n Lost River Junior/Senior High

11:20 — 11:30 a.m.

n Malin Elementary

11:40 — 11:50 a.m.

n Sixth Street and Kalina Drive

11:55 a.m. — 12:05 p.m.

BONANZA AREA

n Bonanza Elementary

11:30 a.m. — 12 p.m.

n Bly Mtn Cutoff/Keno Springs Rd

11:10 — 11:20 a.m.

n Firehouse at Bly Mtn Cutoff /Hwy 140

11:25 — 11:35 a.m.

n Pump House Hwy 140/Sparrow Rd

11:40 — 11:50 a.m.

n Beatty Community Center

12:05 — 12:15 p.m.

n Gearhart School

12:30 — 1240 p.m.

HENLEY/KENO AREA

n Henley Elementary

11 — 11:30 a.m.

n Falcon Heights Community

11:10 — 11:20 a.m.

n Midland Park

11:30 — 11:40 a.m.

n Round Lake Mobile Home Park

12 — 12:10 p.m.

n Kern’s Swamp Road/ Hwy 66

12:20 — 12:30 p.m.

n Clover Creek Rd/Freight Rd

12:35 — 12:45 p.m.

n Keno Elementary School

12:50 — 1 p.m.

n Pine Grove Rd/Lupine Lane

1:05 – 1:20 p.m.

CHILOQUIN AREA

n Chiloquin Elementary

11:30 a.m. — 12 p.m.

Chiloquin West

n Chiloquin Christian Center

11:05 — 11:20 a.m.

n Meadowview Dr/S. Chiloquin Rd

11:25 – 11:35 p.m.

n Oregon Shores-Blue Pool Way/Cloutier Drive-S. Chiloquin Rd

11:35 — 11:45 a.m.

n Fort Klamath Post Office

12 – 12:10 p.m.

n Shoreview Dr/Modoc Point Rd

12:25 – 12:35 p.m.

n 24308 Modoc Point Rd/Hwy 97

12:45 – 12:55 p.m.

Chiloquin East

n Sprague River Rd/Arrowhead Lane

11:30 — 11:45 p.m.

n Sprague River Community Center

11:50 — 12:05 p.m.

n Sprague River Rd/Saddle Mtn Pit Rd

12:15 – 12:25 p.m.

n Sprague River Rd/Sunna Lane

12:40 – 12:50 p.m.

For more information, contact:

Marcia Schlottmann, public relations specialist, Klamath County School District at schlottmannm@kcsd.k12.or.us or 541-851-8743.

Tags