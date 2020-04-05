Starting next week, Klamath County School District’s free Grab and Go Meal Program will only distribute meals on Tuesdays and Fridays.
All meals will include breakfast and lunch items for three days. Meal pick up will be available at most school buildings, and school buses will provide meals at drop-off sites throughout the county. Students may go to any of the 36 locations to get their meal. The district also will begin providing basic school supplies — pencils, paper, erasers, crayons, and pencil sharpeners — as needed at meal pick-up sites.
The district has added several meal drop-off sites, and meal pick-up times have changed at nearly all sites. Please check the schedule below for new times and locations. Check the district’s website — www.kcsd.k12.or.us — for updates and information about the ongoing school closure due to COVID-19.
GRAB AND GO MEAL LOCATIONS
At front entrance of school
Other locations are bus drops
n Peterson Elementary
11:30 — 11:50 a.m.
n Ferguson Elementary
12:30 — 12:50 p.m.
n Shasta Elementary
11 — 11:30 a.m.
n Stearns Elementary
11 — 11:20 a.m.
n Brixner Junior High
12 — 12:20 p.m.
n Gilchrist Elementary
11 am. — 12 p.m.
(Meals also will delivered by school bus. Parents will be notified by One Call Now)
MERRILL AREA
n Merrill Elementary
11 — 11:30 a.m.
n Merrill Catholic Church
11:05 — 11:15 a.m.
n Lost River Junior/Senior High
11:20 — 11:30 a.m.
n Malin Elementary
11:40 — 11:50 a.m.
n Sixth Street and Kalina Drive
11:55 a.m. — 12:05 p.m.
BONANZA AREA
n Bonanza Elementary
11:30 a.m. — 12 p.m.
n Bly Mtn Cutoff/Keno Springs Rd
11:10 — 11:20 a.m.
n Firehouse at Bly Mtn Cutoff /Hwy 140
11:25 — 11:35 a.m.
n Pump House Hwy 140/Sparrow Rd
11:40 — 11:50 a.m.
n Beatty Community Center
12:05 — 12:15 p.m.
n Gearhart School
12:30 — 1240 p.m.
HENLEY/KENO AREA
n Henley Elementary
11 — 11:30 a.m.
n Falcon Heights Community
11:10 — 11:20 a.m.
n Midland Park
11:30 — 11:40 a.m.
n Round Lake Mobile Home Park
12 — 12:10 p.m.
n Kern’s Swamp Road/ Hwy 66
12:20 — 12:30 p.m.
n Clover Creek Rd/Freight Rd
12:35 — 12:45 p.m.
n Keno Elementary School
12:50 — 1 p.m.
n Pine Grove Rd/Lupine Lane
1:05 – 1:20 p.m.
CHILOQUIN AREA
n Chiloquin Elementary
11:30 a.m. — 12 p.m.
Chiloquin West
n Chiloquin Christian Center
11:05 — 11:20 a.m.
n Meadowview Dr/S. Chiloquin Rd
11:25 – 11:35 p.m.
n Oregon Shores-Blue Pool Way/Cloutier Drive-S. Chiloquin Rd
11:35 — 11:45 a.m.
n Fort Klamath Post Office
12 – 12:10 p.m.
n Shoreview Dr/Modoc Point Rd
12:25 – 12:35 p.m.
n 24308 Modoc Point Rd/Hwy 97
12:45 – 12:55 p.m.
Chiloquin East
n Sprague River Rd/Arrowhead Lane
11:30 — 11:45 p.m.
n Sprague River Community Center
11:50 — 12:05 p.m.
n Sprague River Rd/Saddle Mtn Pit Rd
12:15 – 12:25 p.m.
n Sprague River Rd/Sunna Lane
12:40 – 12:50 p.m.
For more information, contact:
Marcia Schlottmann, public relations specialist, Klamath County School District at schlottmannm@kcsd.k12.or.us or 541-851-8743.