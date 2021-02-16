Two significant events happened Monday. First, individuals 75 and older became eligible for vaccination. Second, national bad weather brought the news this week’s shipment of vaccine will most likely be delayed until Thursday.
The 400 second doses of the anticipated vaccine will be used for those in the educational community, following up the vaccination clinic held by Public Health last month. Public Health is finalizing the schedule and those eligible will be notified.
A total of 690 first doses will be given to Sky Lakes Medical Center, when the shipment arrives. The hospital will be holding a clinic for those 75 and older on Saturday.
Public Health is in weekly conversations with clinics to help guide the distribution of vaccine. Some clinics are also receiving allocations from the state.
Wholesome Family Medicine is serving its established patients.
Those 75 and older may schedule with Sky Lakes Medical Center for the Saturday clinic by calling 1-833-606-4370.
Those in 75 and older may also walk in at the Merrill and Bonanza Clinics.
Appointments with Albertsons’ pharmacy are not currently available. However, when they become available appointments may be scheduled online.
Doses are limited. Not everyone who wants a vaccine will receive one immediately. Please continue to be patient.
A rolling eligibility date will occur through March 1 to bring all those 65 and older into vaccine eligibility. A look at the senior population in Klamath County is provided below. It will take weeks, if not months to complete this group.