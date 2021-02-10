Klamath Community College was awarded a $320,000 grant to integrate its advanced manufacturing and cybersecurity education pathways and course outcomes.
The funding is part of a $5 million U.S. Department of Labor "strengthening community college training grant" that was awarded to KCC and eight other Oregon community colleges. The grant will be distributed over a four-year period.
The grant is intended to support increased collaboration between advanced manufacturing and cybersecurity programs. A need has grown with the emergence of 5G networks that facilitate rapid adoption of automation and accelerated growth of artificial intelligence.
“Cybersecurity is a high-wage, high-skill, high-demand career field," said KCC President Dr. Roberto Gutierrez. "This new program alignment will support ongoing collaboration to train workers to respond to cyber issues that emerge as automation and artificial intelligence become more ingrained in the advanced manufacturing sector."
The consortium will first hire a statewide project director, whose responsibilities will include gathering best practices among cybersecurity and advanced manufacturing community college programs and workforce partners.
This collaborative effort will lead to updates to program curriculum, offering stackable credentials directly tied to employment and career advancement, and alignment of policies related to credit transfer, program governance, and more.
Consortium members will then build upon already-existing initiatives, including short-term certifications and stackable credentials, and hands-on training, such as internships and apprenticeships.
The grant will also be used to address challenges associated with remote learning, including improving accessibility to workforce training opportunities that must be offered online due to the pandemic.