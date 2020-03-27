Klamath Basin Behavioral Health is now offering mental health services primarily via same day online and telephone formats, in addition to continuing to operate residential programs following proper social distancing standards.
The mental health facility continues to have some employees on site, but is closed to walk-in traffic as of last Wednesday. KBBH continues to deploy its mobile crisis team when necessary, but most of the services are being utilized by phone or video in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We're trying to reach those who are not currently engaged in our services that this current pandemic may prompt a need or a desire to access some mental health support," said Amy Boivin, director of clinical services at KBBH, via phone on Thursday.
KBBH has changed how it's advertising services as well, and is now using Instagram and Facebook to spread the word of services for teens and adults.
"We're getting so much engagement on that particular ad," Boivin said. "I believe we're reaching audiences that we maybe wouldn't have otherwise.
"When this is over, because this will pass, what works and what will be learned in this process is if there is a population that perhaps is more likely to engage over the phone than they would be to face to face," Boivin added. "We don't know that yet, but that's one of the things we'll be learning through this process.
"This will make us a better, stronger, faster behavioral health provider," she added.
Stan Gilbert, chief executive officer of KBBH, is also finding that individuals are receptive to receiving help online and over the phone. He emphasizes that everyone should be checking in on neighbors, friends, and relatives, while also practicing good social distancing.
“We're deliberately social distancing – this is really an important thing for our county to be doing and it's certainly important in our community,” Gilbert said.
“I really support that,” he added. “On the other hand, social isolation can not always be a good thing from a mental health perspective or even the substance abuse perspective. I think it's really important to try to maintain lines of communication with those who we care about and those who are important to us.
"Make a phone call, send a text, Face (Time) - Do whatever you can to maintain social relationships," Gilbert added.
Gilbert said KBBH staff have been checking in on individuals who were known to need their services prior to the events leading up to the COVID-19 pandemic, especially those within a higher risk population.
“We're trying to check in with them, maybe even daily, to see how they're doing,” Gilbert said.
Abby McClung, communications manager for KBBH, said the "You Matter to Klamath" coalition, made up individuals partnered together to spread awareness about suicide prevention, will continue to meet via video conference starting April 6. McClung emphasized the importance to continue the group's mission, especially during this time.
"We've had a lot of conversations internally about what this may do to an already very high suicide risk in Klamath County," McClung said. "Our local crisis team is prepared to respond to all of that.
Gilbert said it is still a good time to be aware of those who are experiencing depression, withdrawal, and loss of interest in daily activities to refer them to KBBH or to call KBBH directly.
"We'll reach out to people," Gilbert said.
"The problem for us in this particular situation is we can't help if we don't know that there's a problem. Communicating, particularly in this situation with this pandemic, it's really important that we each take care of each other and we seek assistance if we believe it might be needed.
"And we'd rather have somebody err on the side of safety than to ignore warning signs," he added.
McClung emphasized that individuals don't have to be in crisis in order to seek help for themselves or others.
"There's a lot of work and services that KBBH can offer before you get into an actual crisis mode," McClung said. "So if somebody is suffering and you're seeing those signs, call, and we'll help direct you over the phone to help because help is out there."
Boivin agreed.
"This is a period that creates all kinds of emotional responses from us -- fear, anxiety, depression," said Amy Boivin, director of clinical services at KBBH, via phone on Thursday.
"If you're human, you're having an emotional reaction," she added.
KBBH is committed to offering mental health services to all age groups, and especially to youths and senior adults during this time.
“Our staff who were working with students or youth in a school-based capacity are still reaching out," Gilbert said. "They're still providing services to those families, those youths through telephone services or other kinds of medium that are available.”
Gilbert said KBBH hopes to aid teachers returning to online curriculum on Monday for both Klamath Falls City and County school districts.
“We'll certainly be glad to work with the school districts any way we can on that,” Gilbert said. “I'm just not really clear on what the plan's going to be right now.”
For seniors in assisted care facilities unable to receive outside visitors, Gilbert and Boivin said it's important to continue reaching out to them through phone and video calls, if at all possible to stay connected.
It is encouraged that families of those who are self-isolating or self-quarantining do everything they can to reach out to those individuals by phone or online formats.
To learn more, go online at www.kbbh.org or call 541-883-1030.