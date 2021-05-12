Following state reversals of two of its dredging permits last week, development of the Jordan Cove Energy Project is officially on pause.
Donald Sullivan, the project’s manager and associate general counsel, filed a letter with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission on Tuesday citing a laundry list of state permit denials that prevent the project from moving forward despite a federal approval from the agency.
“Applicants have decided to pause the development of the Project while they assess the impact of these decisions,” Sullivan wrote.
The project involves a liquid natural gas export terminal in Coos Bay, connected via a 229-mile pipeline to a compression station near Malin, and would cross through four southern Oregon counties.
The letter also requested that FERC withdraw its consultation requests with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and National Marine Fisheries Service on Jordan Cove’s behalf “to conserve the resources of the Commission and other operating agencies.” That process will have to be restarted if the company decides to resume the project in the future.
On May 5, Oregon’s Land Use Board of Appeals reversed the project’s permits to dredge in Coos Bay, issued by Coos County and the City of Coos Bay, on grounds that the company had not adequately justified why the coastal areas in question (zoned for conservation use) needed to be converted to vessel navigation zones. LUBA has either remanded or completely reversed eight of the company’s needed local permits in the past year.
In January, FERC upheld Oregon’s denial of a project permit under the Clean Water Act, saying that the state did not waive its authority to do so when Jordan Cove challenged the ruling. In February, the Department of Commerce sustained Oregon’s objection to the project under the Coastal Zone Management Act. Sullivan mentioned these setbacks in the letter to FERC this week.
Pembina took a $1.6 billion write-down in February, citing the pandemic and uncertainty surrounding three projects, including Jordan Cove and the company’s stake in the Ruby Pipeline, which would connect to Jordan Cove via the Malin compressor station. Though they said without government obstacles, the project is still economically viable.
Allie Rosenbluth, campaigns director for Rogue Climate, said the developments are encouraging but that Jordan Cove’s possession of a federal permit from FERC still allows it to seize land under eminent domain, even though it can’t begin construction until it receives state and local permits to do so.
“There’s still a risk that landowners would lose their property,” Rosenbluth said. “It doesn’t seem like that’s something the company’s trying to do anytime soon, but it’s a risk that is really concerning.”
Rogue Climate, other community organizations, area tribes and the state are challenging the FERC approval in court to strip Jordan Cove of its ability to take private land. The company filed a motion to pause the litigation at the end of April, and a judge is expected to make a decision on that next month.
Though the latest developments likely mean that Jordan Cove is all but laid to rest, Rosenbluth said the project’s opponents want it gone completely.
“We are going to continue to fight this project until it’s cancelled for good, because it’s come back in the past,” she said. “Pembina needs to see the writing on the wall and cancel this project for good so that our communities can move on to building jobs in clean energy, energy efficiency, sustainable fisheries and agriculture.”