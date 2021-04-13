Rollout of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine has paused in Oregon after a small number of individuals nationwide developed a rare type of blood clot after receiving a dose.
But local medical professionals say that’s no cause for alarm.
Out of more than 6.8 million total doses of the J&J vaccine administered in the U.S., the Centers for Disease Control and Food and Drug Administration issued a statement that six women between the ages of 18 and 48 developed cerebral venous sinus thrombosis (CVST) between six and 13 days after receiving the shot. CVST occurs when a clot forms in one of the veins that drain blood from the brain. It’s particularly rare and severe, and it requires a different treatment than other common types of blood clots.
At this point, the numbers mean there’s a one in more than a million chance of the vaccine causing this condition — if there’s even found to be a link at all.
The CDC will convene its Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices tomorrow to review the cases and determine their significance, and the FDA will review that analysis. Until that process is complete, the agencies recommended state and local health departments pause the use of the vaccine.
“This is important, in part, to ensure that the health care provider community is aware of the potential for these adverse events and can plan for proper recognition and management due to the unique treatment required with this type of blood clot,” the agencies said.
The Oregon Health Authority issued a statement Tuesday morning directing vaccine administration sites to stop using the J&J vaccine in accordance with the CDC statement.
The pause complicates the efforts of Klamath Health Partnership, which has taken the lead in administering the J&J vaccine to its patients and the community at large. The shot’s requirement of only one dose makes it significantly more convenient for working, low-income and otherwise marginalized folks. Beyond being featured at the clinic’s two recently held mass vaccination events, the J&J vaccine has been particularly helpful in KHP’s mobile clinics for migrant and seasonal farmworkers.
However, Amanda Blodgett, KHP’s chief operating officer, said they still have the capacity to operate those clinics using their cache of Moderna’s vaccine instead of J&J’s while federal scientists evaluate things. For farmworker clinics, Blodgett said KHP is providing the option of either switching to Moderna or postponing until J&J is no longer paused.
“It’s still our goal to meet these populations where they’re at and provide whatever service they prefer,” she said.
Health professionals say it’s important to put Tuesday’s news in perspective: Just because the vaccine is being reevaluated doesn’t mean it’s unsafe. Dr. Flor Mounts, KHP’s medical director, said the CDC and FDA are doing their due diligence in investigating these cases.
“There’s no reason to be concerned. This was really out of an abundance of caution that the CDC is doing this pause,” she said. “It’s a very difficult thing to do, because this pauses things and puts a lot of doubts in people’s minds.”
Mounts said the chance of CVST occurring in the general population without the factor of COVID-19 vaccines is about one in 100,000 — significantly higher than the current statistics surrounding the J&J vaccine. The disorder typically occurs in women, especially those who are on birth control or are pregnant. Smokers and cancer patients are also at higher risk of experiencing CVST.
And there’s COVID-19 itself, for which approximately 14.8% of hospitalized patients have reported a blood clot, usually in the legs or brain. Statistically, the disease is still far more dangerous than the vaccine.
“The incidence of this right now is not terribly concerning to me because it’s six cases in almost 7 million,” Mounts said.
That said, if you’re one of the nearly 2,300 people in Klamath County who received a J&J vaccine and are experiencing abnormal symptoms outside of the 24- to 48-hour side effect window, Mounts said to contact a medical provider. The symptoms of CVST can be vague, but she said the most common are unusual headaches, changes in vision or stroke-like symptoms.
While the CDC’s announcement could exacerbate vaccine hesitancy in some people, Blodgett said it’s a sign that they’re being incredibly cautious and concerned about patient safety. She expects them to release the results of their analysis and make further recommendations either later this week or sometime next week.
“I hope that actually gives the public some sense of security in how important patient safety is to the medical professionals who are working on this,” she said. “This is a good thing — we want the public to be safe.”