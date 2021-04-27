U.S. health officials lifted an 11-day pause on COVID-19 vaccinations using Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose shot on Friday, after scientific advisers decided its benefits outweigh a rare risk of blood clot.
The government uncovered 15 vaccine recipients who developed a highly unusual kind of blood clot out of nearly 8 million people given the J&J shot. All were women, most under age 50. Three died, and seven remain hospitalized.
But ultimately, federal health officials decided that J&J’s one-and-done vaccine is critical to fight the pandemic — and that the small clot risk could be handled with warnings to help younger women decide if they should use that shot or an alternative.
Klamath Health Partnership Chief Operations Officer Amanda Blodgett said she’s confident that the agencies made the right decision, and that she appreciated them issuing the pause out of an “abundance of caution.”
“The risks of getting blood clots due to the vaccine are still significantly lower than the risk of getting blood clots due to having COVID,” Blodgett said.
KHP has featured the J&J vaccine heavily in mobile clinics for farmworkers and other rural communities, along with two mass vaccination events at the Klamath County Fairgrounds, which have administered doses to nearly 2,000 people.
While the vaccine’s use was on pause, Blodgett said the majority of mobile clinic recipients decided to postpone their scheduled immunizations until the pause was lifted. Now, KHP is working to reschedule those smaller events with a cache of about 900 doses ready for action.
“I imagine next week will be our first opportunity to start using the vaccine again,” Blodgett said.
Depending on whether a large order comes in from the state, Blodgett said KHP may plan its third and final mass vaccination clinic for next week. Given the availability of vaccine in the community at many pharmacies, clinics and Sky Lakes Medical Center, she said there wouldn’t be a need for another mass event following this one — so those interested in a drive-through J&J vaccine should plan to attend this upcoming clinic.
The lifted pause will also allow Klamath County residents who only want to receive a one-shot vaccine to do so. Blodgett said about 200 patients on KHP’s registry had requested J&J, and when they were offered Moderna’s two-shot option during the pause, only about 10% took it.
“There’s definitely still a strong demand for J&J,” Blodgett said.
Blodgett said she hopes the pause gave those hesitant about getting their shots more confidence that the CDC and FDA have deeply investigated the potential risks to J&J’s vaccine and deemed them safe. But she understands that it could be perceived negatively.
“There’s potential complications with any medical treatment that you participate in, so I’m hopeful that they will just take this lifting of the pause as good news that the vaccine is indeed safe for them to take and prevent COVID,” she said.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the J&J vaccine has important advantages for some people who were anxiously awaiting its return. And the Food and Drug Administration updated online vaccine information leaflets for would-be recipients and health workers, so that shots could resume as early as Saturday.
“This is not a decision the agencies reached lightly,” FDA Acting Commissioner Janet Woodcock told reporters late Friday.
CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky added that the pause should increase confidence in vaccine safety, showing “that we are taking every one of those needles in a haystack that we find seriously.”
The U.S. decision — similar to how European regulators are rolling out J&J’s shot — comes after advisers to the CDC debated in a daylong meeting just how serious the risk really is. Panelists voted 10-4 to resume vaccinations without outright age restrictions, but made clear that the shots must come with clear warnings about the clots.
“I think we have a responsibility to be certain that they know this,” said Dr. Sarah Long of Drexel University College of Medicine, who voted against the proposal because she felt it did not go far enough in warning younger women.
The committee members all agreed the J&J vaccine “should be put back into circulation,” panel chairman Dr. Jose Romero, Arkansas’ health secretary, said in an interview after the vote. “The difference was how you convey the risk ... It does not absolve us from making sure that people who receive this vaccine, if they are in the risk group, that we inform them of that.”
Blodgett said providing the additional warning to patients likely won’t slow things down at future clinics, since providers are already obligated to provide documentation related to all vaccines’ Emergency Use Authorizations.