Due to the unexpected school closure from COVID-19, Klamath Falls nonprofit Integral Youth Services is temporarily changing its meal service program on April 20 to the delivery of seven suppers and PM snacks on Mondays only, according to IYS Outreach Program Director Craig Schuhmann.
Meal sites and times will not change. These meals will be called ‘Heat and Eat’ and can be quickly reheated. "Because youth are so used to seeing us on a daily basis, IYS is concerned that this change will disrupt the number of kids that participate in the program. The reason for the change is to insure safety of both IYS staff and meal participants by limiting public contact," Schuhmann explained.
Additionally, he said, the IYS meals are a perfect complement to City and County school district meals such that any youth in Klamath Falls should receive the equivalent of three meals a day: breakfast, lunch, and supper, plus a PM snack.
IYS recently received a grant from No Hungry Kid to purchase a delivery truck to help expand the food program to Beatty, Bonanza, Bly, Sprague River, and Keno and possibly Chiloquin, by the beginning of May, if everything goes as planned. Schuhmann noted, "We are especially interested in getting food to families that are struggling to get to food from City and County school district pick-up sites. Those families should feel free to call IYS and let us know so we can try and make accommodations."
Schuhmann also acknowledged the "generous donation campaign" that Klamath Farms Online Marketplace held on behalf of IYS to support the purchase of locally produced foods for the Summer Meals program. IYS now has several sources of funding to be able to purchase quantities of fresh, locally produced produce and meats from growers and ranchers in Klamath County.
Meals may be picked-up at the following locations and times on Mondays during the school closure. For safety and security during the COVID-19 pandemic, and in adherence to the governor’s mandate for social distancing, this is non-congregate feeding. Meals are to be taken home to avoid gatherings.
More sites are to come depending on duration of school closure, IYS reported.
"Heat and eat" meals can be picked up at the following sites and times each Monday:
- Crestview Commons 3900 Hillyard Ave. 11:30 a.m.-12 p.m.
- Country Village Apartments 5500 Norgold Ln. 12:00-12:30 p.m.
- Sky Meadows 5145 Homedale Road 12:30-1:00 p.m.
- Biehn St. Lot (behind Circle K on Oregon Ave.) Biehn & Prescott 11:30 a.m.-12:00 p.m.
- Campus Green Mobile Home Park 3611 Hwy. 97 N. 12:00-12:30 p.m.
- Integral Youth Services 1011 Main Street 11:00 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
- High Valley Estates 1333 Avalon Street 11:30 a.m.-12:00 p.m.