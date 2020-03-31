Life is ever changing. Whether a new relationship, job loss, new job, having a baby, receiving a frightening diagnosis, or retiring, transitions can either be positive or negative experiences. One thing is for certain, they can take their toll. If you’re like me, maybe you’ve been reflecting on the events of the past few weeks, and thinking back on past times of crisis or transition.
Undoubtedly, many of us will look back on our lives and see how the COVID-19 pandemic shaped our life choices. While following Governor Brown’s request to “Stay Home to Save Lives”, why not take the opportunity to turn your new found free time into something productive?
To make the most of it, consider…
1. Finishing something you’ve been putting off. Do you have a room or closet you’ve been meaning to organize? Now’s your chance!
2. Learning a new skill. Maybe you’ve always wanted learn how to make spring rolls, or focus on being more present. Learning something new keeps your brain healthy, it provides a sense of achievement, and a new hobby can be a great stress reliever.
3. Creating a new habit. Do you know how long it takes to form a new habit? About 3 weeks. I’m sure you already have something in mind that you have been wanting to prioritize. For me, it’s carving time into my day to unwind and decompress.
4. Rediscovering something you used to enjoy. Did you once play an instrument or enjoy bike riding? As long as you can maintain social distance, why not give it a try again! Maybe you’ll feel like your “old self” again.
5. Connecting with your purpose. This one requires a bit more of an investment, but is well work the time. People who wake up with a sense of purpose every day live on average 7 years longer. If you’re among the 1000 community members who have attended a Blue Zones Project Purpose Workshop in the past 5 years, revisit your workbook or purpose statement and take stock of how you might use your skills to live a life on purpose. If you haven’t attended a Purpose Workshop, but you’re interested in exploring your life’s passions and goals, consider reading or downloading the book The Power of Purpose by Richard Leider.
About Blue Zones Project
Blue Zones Project® is a community-led well-being improvement initiative designed to make healthy choices easier through permanent changes to a city’s environment, policy, and social networks. Established in 2010, Blue Zones Project is based on research by Dan Buettner, a National Geographic Fellow and New York Times best-selling author who identified five cultures of the world—or blue zones —with the highest concentration of people living to 100 years or older. Blue Zones Project incorporates
Buettner’s findings and works with cities to implement policies and programs that will move a community toward optimal health and well-being. Currently, 50 communities across North America have joined Blue Zones Project, impacting more than 3.4 million citizens. The population health solution includes two Health Districts in California; 15 cities in Iowa; Albert Lea, Minnesota; the city of Fort Worth, Texas; Corry, Pennsylvania; Airdrie, Alberta; Brevard, North Carolina; and communities in Southwest Florida, Hawaii, Illinois, Oklahoma, Oregon, and Wisconsin. Blue Zones Project is a partnership between Blue Zones, LLC, and Sharecare, Inc. For more information, visit bluezonesproject.com.
Klamath Falls is Oregon’s first Blue Zones Project Demonstration Community. To learn more about Blue Zones Project, contact the Blue Zones Project team in Klamath Falls at BlueZonesProject@healthyklamath.org, or visit www.healthyklamath.org/bluezones.