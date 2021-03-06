Here's how a year of COVID-19 impacted the health of Klamath County

Editor’s Note: This is the first in a three-part series detailing the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic in Klamath County. This story will focus on health, while the next two stories will center around education and economics.
In Klamath County, March 2021 is a month of painful anniversaries: The arrival of COVID-19, the first school closures and the last time people ate in restaurants and shopped for clothes without a care in the world. This time last year, most county residents were likely living out their last week of normalcy before their worlds changed: Sunday, March 7, is the anniversary of the first COVID-19 case reported locally.
But local healthcare professionals, public health officials and mental health providers had been preparing for this moment for weeks—some since they first heard of a novel coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan, China back in November 2019.
There was an expectation that the virus could fare similarly to the SARS and MERS outbreaks of the early 2000s, which fizzled out before they could develop into pandemics. But as the respiratory illness wreaked havoc on East Asia and eventually spread to the U.S., it became clear we were in for something unprecedented in modern times.
“Once it hit the United States in general, we knew that it was just a matter of time,” said Jennifer Little, director of Klamath County Public Health. “We were all watching this, and we were planning so we could mobilize very quickly when we were going to get our first case.”
By mid-February, after the virus’s spread in the Pacific Northwest became apparent, KCPH began meeting with healthcare providers and organizations in the county to prepare for its arrival, from Klamath County Emergency Management to Klamath Health Partnership to Sky Lakes Medical Center.
The ominous call from the Oregon Health Authority came about a week after the state reported its first case of COVID-19 and the first person on U.S. soil died from the virus. Klamath County was one of three counties in the state that had positive test results come back from the Oregon State Public Health Laboratory that day, and among the first four counties to report a case. No personal information about the case was released publicly.
Jessica Dale, KCPH’s assistant director, remembers how much more hoopla there used to be when announcing new cases compared to now. Initially, OHA’s lab analyzed test specimens and sent positive results to the Centers for Disease Control for confirmation, contacted county health departments who had positive results and held state and local press conferences in the interim.
“It was a much bigger ordeal than it is now,” Dale said. She remembers KCPH staff being in the office until 10:30 at night the day the first case and returning early the next morning—all on a weekend.
Dale said she observed mixed reactions from the community in those early days, when they were presented with evidence that the virus was present in the county. Some were stricken with fear, while others were angry at the lack of information surrounding both individual cases and the pathology and spread of the virus itself. And some denied the disease’s existence altogether.
“I think that’s typical for any kind of trauma response,” Dale said. “People just act in different ways when they’re presented with something that they don’t fully understand.”
Constantly changing guidance from trusted sources like the CDC and World Health Organization in those early days meant that KCPH’s phones were ringing off the hook with calls from concerned, confused and often frustrated residents. They asked about social distancing, masking and even hand washing—all core tenets of the current public health response that continue to evolve even to this day.
Little said she felt that most people wanted to adhere to the guidelines, but they just couldn’t figure out which ones to follow. KCPH staff spent much of their days reading and sifting through the high volume of guidance being pushed out by public health organizations. But they knew they were subject to change on a dime as new science came out about the virus and how it spreads.
“We had to tell people, ‘I’m telling you this right now, today, but that might be different in an hour,’” Little said.
The surge that didn’t come
Last February, staff and providers at Sky Lakes Medical Center watched COVID-19 spread across the planet knowing that, at some point, it would come for their community. But because it hadn’t arrived in Klamath County yet, it was hard for them to wrap their heads around it.
Christie Wiles, nursing director for the hospital’s intensive and progressive care units and its COVID-19 unit, watched in horror as hospitals around the world became overwhelmed with severely ill COVID-19 patients they had little to no means to treat. Nurses in New York City wore garbage bags after exhausting all of their disposable hospital gowns, and doctors in Italy had to decide who to treat out of an insurmountable number of patients.
“We were preparing for mass devastation,” Wiles said.
Despite Klamath County’s low and largely rural population, hospital leadership prepared for a similar situation locally. Risk factors that make a case of COVID-19 more likely to result in hospitalization or death, including obesity, diabetes and cardiovascular disease, are high compared to Oregon’s average. The county’s share of people over 65, who are also more susceptible to the virus, is higher than the state’s. And Sky Lakes’ limited resources meant that it wouldn’t take that high of an influx of patients to cause a crisis.
Still, Wiles said it was hard to imagine a situation like that.
“It was scary and concerning, but it was not real,” she said.
In February, Sky Lakes devised an incident command structure, ordered personal protective equipment like masks and gloves and got their hands on testing materials. They began rationing supplies almost immediately.
Soon, March 7 rolled around and Klamath County was no longer officially ‘COVID-free.’ Dr. Robert Jackman, clinical medical director at Cascades East Family Medicine on the Sky Lakes campus, said most of the hospital staff were pretty calm—they’d been preparing to receive COVID-19 patients for weeks, and now it would only be a matter of time before they arrived.
“I don’t remember anybody panicking,” Jackman said. “It was more like, all the things we’d been waiting for for months were here.”
A little less than two weeks later, Oregon mandated hospitals to close outpatient services and elective surgeries to preserve equipment, space and staff. Wiles remembers the eeriness of walking through the largely empty halls of Sky Lakes back then, when the volume of patients had reduced dramatically. For her, that was when the pandemic began to feel real.
“It was almost like everything had stopped,” Wiles said.
After weeks of agonizing anticipation, Sky Lakes’ first COVID-19 patient was admitted on March 29. Nurses and providers had little idea of what to expect in terms of caring for them.
“Initially, the course was very unpredictable,” said Dr. Holly Montjoy, chair of Sky Lakes’ inpatient COVID-19 response team. “People would be generally doing OK, and then on day five to eight have a pretty significant decompensation.”
That potential for sudden and rapid decline made it difficult for providers to determine when to intubate patients with ventilators. And a host of experimental treatments like hydroxychloroquine and plasma from convalescent COVID-19 patients proved largely ineffective. It eventually became clear that most of what the hospital could do was support patients as their own immune systems fought the virus, through steroids, blood thinners and ventilators.
“It was kind of a sense of helplessness. You just felt like you couldn’t do much,” Jackman said. “It seemed like a lot of therapy was hope.”
On most healthcare workers’ minds was the possibility of bringing the virus home to their families. Many developed routines upon returning home from work—shedding their clothes and shoes in the garage and jumping straight into the shower.
Those first few weeks of caring for COVID-19 patients were challenging but not overwhelming—less than a handful were admitted at any given time. While hospitals in urban areas around the country were pushed to the brink, Klamath County reported only a few new cases a week during March, April and May. The storm hadn’t arrived.
“You’ve prepared, you have the infrastructure in place...and you don’t have many cases,” Montjoy said. “It was like, when is this coming? We’re ready. And then we were in a holding pattern.”
The summer brought a lull in cases, with the county averaging fewer than five a day for months. But in June, COVID-19 reached the Klamath Tribes. The Tribes had taken an aggressive approach to combat the virus’s spread, closing their facilities to the public and sending staff with risk factors home. They acquired testing supplies and PPE and built off an incident management structure previously developed for pandemics.
“When we were looking at those risk factors, we were like, ‘This is a huge portion of our population,’” said Misty Wadzeck, nurse supervisor for Klamath Tribal Health and Family Services. In the spring, her staff had been calling every single tribal member they could on weekends, particularly those they knew possessed preexisting conditions, to check in on them and provide advice. Once the county reported its first case, Wadzeck said she knew it would only be a matter of time before the virus reached KTHFS’s service population.
Wadzeck remembers being at the clinic when a nurse reported the Tribes’ first positive test. She said you could hear a pin drop.
“We had done so many tests at that point and they had all been negative,” she said. “At that moment, everything just changed. And then the floodgates opened. That one became, like, nine pretty rapidly, and it just escalated from there.”
Summer also brought Klamath County’s first death from the virus—a woman in her 70s who had contracted COVID-19 from a close connection and was hospitalized—on June 30. The second death came a little over a month later: A 64-year-old man who died at Sky Lakes.
But for the most part, other things captured county residents’ attention during those months. Indoor and outdoor dining were reopened, warmer weather drew people outside and protests surrounding racial justice and water issues made more headlines than the pandemic.
That started to change after the 242 Fire in early September, which drew residents in Chiloquin out of their homes and into congregate settings, where spreading the virus was more likely. At the end of September, Klamath County’s third death was the youngest to date at 44 years old.
An outbreak in October among seasonal farmworkers brought the largest single-day increase in cases—more than 50—up to that point. Two weeks after Halloween, the surge arrived.
Colder and bleaker
By November 12, it had taken Klamath County more than eight months to reach 500 cases. That number doubled in less than a month. At one point, the county’s 7-day average of new cases approached 50—more than 10 times what it had been for most of the summer. Hospitalizations spiked.
For Laurie Gurske, director of quality management at Sky Lakes, the surge wasn’t surprising.
“We knew we’d have a surge at some point,” she said. “We just didn’t know when it would be.”
In November, Dr. Grant Niskanen, vice president of medical affairs for the hospital, told the Herald and News it was like a “tidal wave” of patients had hit the hospital. Space and PPE were in decent supply, but the limiting factor was staffing. The entire country was experiencing some of the largest case increases since the start of the pandemic, and traveling nurses were in high demand. Sky Lakes had to stretch its existing staff even thinner to care for the new patients.
Wiles said that meant the personal touch was often lost when caring for them.
"I knew in detail everything about that person’s background at first. Until we got to about 12—then I lost count,” she said. At one point in January, Sky Lakes had as many as 20 patients in its COVID-19 unit.
In response to the massive new case load, KCPH ramped up contact tracing and had to implement a policy where they would only reach out to high-risk contacts of positive cases because they couldn’t get through the volume in time to meet the state’s deadlines. At the beginning of December, 150 people tested positive in one day. Little said that meant training more KCPH staff in contact tracing beyond the few administrators who had been doing it, and working 14-15-hour days to get through each case.
“We were able to utilize folks as needed, but it was honestly a lot of really long days,” Little said.
Dale said it became apparent around early November that a significant portion of new cases were sporadic, meaning that they could not be traced back to an existing case or outbreak. Governor Kate Brown implemented a business “freeze” in mid-November in response to rising cases throughout the state, closing indoor dining and gyms among other businesses.
December and January also brought the overwhelming majority of the county’s deaths—more than 80%. Montjoy said she saw nursing staff clock out of their shifts and sit with dying patients for nearly the length of an additional shift. The hospital doubled its COVID-19 unit capacity. The plans hospital leadership had drafted in the spring finally went into effect.
“It just would not let up,” Gurske said. “To see the death, that took such an emotional toll.”
In the county, 1.91% of COVID-19 cases have resulted in death. The number could be lower in reality because of people who have contracted the virus, carry it asymptomatically and don’t get tested.
Wadzeck said two of the Klamath Tribes’ deaths occurred around that time, in people who had both been hospitalized for a lengthy amount of time. One of them was her colleague at KTHFS.
“It was that moment that I was looking at my coworkers and going, ‘This could be any of us.’” Wadzeck said. "That’s something that none of us will ever forget, because this pandemic took away one of us.”
To date, the Tribes have reported 167 COVID-19 cases and three deaths, with a test positivity rate slightly higher than the county at large.
A significant portion of deaths in Klamath County occurred in nursing homes and other long-term care facilities for elderly people. A total of 151 cases of COVID-19 were reported among residents and staff at six facilities locally, according to data from OHA and KCPH. Twenty of those people died, making up more than a third of deaths in the county. The largest outbreak at Pelican Pointe Assisted Living and Memory Care saw 60 cases and 15 deaths. All six nursing home outbreaks have since been marked as resolved by OHA.
The age disparity present in many communities impacted by COVID-19 is ever-present in Klamath County. Despite comprising 23.9% of reported virus cases in the county, people over 60 make up 92.6% of virus deaths.
Around the beginning of February, the case rate in Klamath County dropped dramatically. This week, the 7-day average dropped below four for the first time since early November. Only one death occurred in February, and Klamath County moved from “Extreme” Risk state status to “High” Risk status midway through the month, allowing businesses to gradually begin reopening. And Sky Lakes’ COVID-19 unit is back to only a handful of patients at a time—this past Wednesday, for just a few hours, there was no one there. There’s no ruling out a future surge, especially given the rise of new, more contagious variants in the U.S., but the current trend is promising.
Now, physicians and nurses are turning their attention to the phenomenon of “long COVID,” where those who have recovered from the virus are reporting chronic symptoms—body aches, fatigue, trouble breathing, heart issues, bleeding abnormalities and failure to regain their sense of smell and taste—months after they’ve recovered. Wiles said she's seeing patients presenting themselves at the hospital for these issues, and that there’s still a great deal to be studied on that front.
“They’ve had COVID and not been sick enough to be hospitalized, or they’ve been hospitalized and now they’re coming back,” she said. “We’re starting to really pay attention.”
The mental toll
Those who contracted COVID-19 were, of course, not the only people impacted by the pandemic. Even in a ‘naturally socially distanced’ rural area like Klamath County, stay-at-home orders, limits on gatherings and business closures can take a toll that isn’t physical.
Stan Gilbert, chief executive officer of Klamath Basin Behavioral Health, said his staff have seen a significant uptick in their call volume over the course of the pandemic. It began last spring, when people were confined to their homes and unable to see friends or family they weren’t living with. Most of the callers weren’t looking to become clients or seek out services—they mainly asked questions about behavioral health and issues related to isolation.
“A lot of them were after hours calls,” Gilbert said. “People just wanted to talk.”
As the pandemic progressed, crisis calls to KBBH increased steadily, but Gilbert said those have mainly been concerning anxiety and depression. He attributes much of that to social isolation and financial stress, which has impacted nearly everyone.
One surprising area for Gilbert was suicides: Despite mental health circles in February and March expecting suicidal ideation and action to increase with the oncoming pandemic, KBBH hasn’t seen those rates balloon.
“We were all prepping up to be responding to suicidal activity,” Gilbert said. “We have not seen an increase in completed suicides.”
Provisional data from OHA back that up. In Klamath County, deaths have been steadily increasing over the past decade, but deaths by suicides have tended to hover in the upper teens and low twenties. In 2019, OHA recorded 31 deaths by suicide in the county. In 2020, there were 22. Still, Gilbert said, the pandemic’s impact on mental health locally has been profound.
“We have seen people who are more anxious and depressed,” he said. “I think the world has been a darker place for them.”
Healthcare workers themselves also reported high rates of stress and burnout. Especially following the surge at the end of 2020, Sky Lakes and KTHFS staff were exhausted. Whereas that exhaustion came from donning PPE and wearing masks for 14 hours a day last spring, a year later it’s the emotional toll of not knowing how to best take care of COVID-19 patients.
“Nurses and physicians and respiratory therapists get to the point where they feel a little bit helpless, because these patients aren’t taking the normal course of disease that they’re used to,” Wiles said. “It sort of just chips away at their endurance.”
Wiles said she’s thankful that at least the ransomware attack that took Sky Lakes offline in the fall was resolved before COVID-19 hospitalizations really picked up.
“I’m honestly not sure what we would’ve done,” she said. “It was taking us a lot of extra staff just to respond to the ransomware attack, and it takes a lot of extra staff to respond to COVID patients.”
Among Klamath tribal members, the inability to hold gatherings took a serious toll. Monica YellowOwl, behavioral health manager for KTHFS’s Youth and Family Guidance Center, said that was an immediate concern of hers once it became clear that COVID-19 would become a pandemic.
“Our tribal community was highly involved in community healing—being able to come together for sobriety meetings, talking circles and cultural revivals,” YellowOwl said. “Those things were not going to be able to happen.”
YellowOwl has been especially focused on healing historical trauma among tribal members through group cultural events, which wouldn’t be able to occur in person. She was also concerned about YFGC’s clients struggling with substance abuse, who often need intensive response and even inpatient care at times.
“To move those to a telehealth strategy was going to be difficult,” she said.
But YFGC staff persevered. They got creative in a digital space, inventing new ways to safely interact with the tribal community through social media. They posted videos on Facebook almost daily, including readings of traditional stories, cooking classes and traditional crafts, all with strong messages of mental health resources and COVID-19 safety. And to YellowOwl’s surprise, people remained engaged.
“Folks engaged in mental health services remained connected to their counselors. Our providers never dropped in numbers—they either maintained or increase their caseloads,” she said.
As with everyone, isolation was a huge issue for YFGC’s patients. Many mentioned loneliness or, on the flipside, impacts on relationships with those they were quarantining with. They reported depressive symptoms and anxiety as a result of political turmoil and unsettling news about the pandemic.
“We tried to counteract that with a steady stream of resilient messaging,” YellowOwl said.
The parallels between this pandemic and the outbreaks of imported diseases like smallpox that decimated tribal communities during colonization was not lost on YellowOwl. She knew that could trigger a trauma response in tribal people especially when they experienced loss. Traditionally, tribal members would gather to mourn the loss of community members, but in the absence of gatherings, they took to social media, sharing prayer songs virtually and reaching out to each other.
“One of the impacts of COVID-19 is going to be a triggering of historical trauma,” YellowOwl said. “In order to help combat the impacts and effects of that, we have to keep our tribal best practices going to whatever extent we can.”
By August, YFGC began holding drive through events for the tribal community, which included mental health check-ins and giveaways of traditional medicines, outdoor equipment and other home goods. Those were a way to see each other in person while still remaining safe.
Interestingly, YellowOwl noticed that many of YFGC’s clients actually preferred the telehealth model and have requested to continue with it even when it’s safe to go back for in-person counseling. The center is opening its doors later this month, and far from being burnt out, YellowOwl said her staff are eager to see clients in person again.
“I can’t even begin to describe how excited we are about that,” she said.
Silver linings
Though COVID-19 dominated many people’s conception of health over the past year, many other common communicable diseases have actually been less of an issue—particularly influenza.
“We’ve seen lower flu numbers for sure,” Dale said. “Statewide, we’ve also seen a tremendous reduction in flu testing.”
That means the lower numbers may not be entirely reliable, since they come from a smaller sample size, but healthcare providers said the flu has been virtually nonexistent in their spheres.
“I have not seen a flu case, a positive flu or even heard of a flu case in Klamath this year,” Jackman said. Statewide, flu cases are dramatically lower this year than they were last year.
Wiles said that, on any given day, Sky Lakes tends to have a handful of flu patients in the hospital during influenza season. She’s not sure they’ve admitted a single flu patient this year, which she said is due at least in part to increased mask-wearing when out in public.
“I personally attribute that very much to the precautions that we’re taking,” she said.
Wadzeck said KTHFS was initially very worried about ‘fluvid,’ a combination of COVID-19 and flu season, but they didn’t see many cases. She also chalks it up to the public health measures.
“The things that we’re doing to control COVID are controlling those other diseases really well,” she said.
Beginning in December, when the first COVID-19 vaccines arrived to healthcare workers in Klamath County, it was as if you could feel them breathing a collective sigh of relief. Wiles remembers the first day of vaccinations at Sky Lakes, which most staff had been waiting for for the better part of a year.
“It was a day filled with hope, which was something that most of us had not felt for a very long time,” she said.
Montjoy said the energy surrounding vaccines is infectious—in a good way, to the point where Sky Lakes staff are more than happy to volunteer to run a vaccine clinic on their days off just because of how positive the environment is compared to the COVID-19 unit.
“You feel like, for the first time in a year, you’re actually saving someone’s life,” she said.
For Wadzeck, knowing that many of her patients are vaccinated against the virus gives her an incredible peace of mind. If they have a COVID-19 exposure, she’ll still tell them to quarantine, but the stakes feel a lot lower.
“It no longer feels like you’re giving someone a potential death sentence,” she said.
Though we’re not done with COVID-19 yet, the conclusion of the most recent surge has given those in the county’s healthcare sphere a chance to reflect on what the past year has taught them. For Wiles, it’s all about resilience—though there’s a lot we still don’t know about the novel coronavirus and its future in our lives, she believes the only way we can get through it is by coming together.
“We learned that we’re more resilient than we thought we were or that we would ever need to be,” she said. “We need each other, and we relied on each other during a time when that’s all we had.”