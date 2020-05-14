Mazama High School sophomore Anahi Pinedo was excited for her second softball season. Freshman Ella Baley, a shortstop, was ready to play on her first high school team.
Then COVID-19 hit. Schools closed and spring sports were canceled, forcing the two Vikings and their teammates to give up dreams of home runs and shutouts, of team celebrations and dugout camaraderie.
But thanks to Todd Nickerson, Mazama’s head softball coach, the team is still “together,” challenging each other in workouts and practicing their skills — physically and mentally — as members of the virtual Viking Softball School.
“We wanted to keep the girls connected to the team, game and school — to provide a sense of normalcy in times that are anything but normal,” said Nickerson, who created the school after learning his team would be “on leave” for the season. More than 20 of his student athletes enrolled. “It provides a chance for players to stay involved with their team and motivates them to work out, practice skills and keep their head in the game.”
Nickerson is one of several coaches in the Klamath County School District who are working to keep their student athletes engaged. Mazama’s track coach, Justin Davidson, is offering optional virtual track meets through athletic.net, which allows athletes to “compete” virtually with other athletes around the country. Athletes must submit proof through use of video or GPS. Lost River and Henley softball and baseball coaches also are staying in touch with their athletes through online activities.
For Pinedo, Viking Softball School keeps her connected to Mazama as well as the team. “Staying engaged online helps because Coach Nickerson pushes us and is gives us an opportunity to stay active,” she said, adding that distance learning overall is difficult for her because she is a hands-on learner. “When Coach Nickerson posts our achievements, we see that we are still a team and will still work hard to improve.”
Mazama junior Raine Wilcox, who has played softball since she was 5, is for the first time facing a spring without ball games.
She immediately joined Nickerson’s online Viking Softball School.
“Mazama’s softball program isn’t only about playing softball,” she said. “It’s about learning how to be a team player, being accountable, and learning how to be a better person off the field. As Coach Nickerson always tells us, ‘If all I teach you is how to run bases and do a bunt coverage, I’ve done my job wrong.’”
As a member of Mazama’s Viking Softball School, student athletes get daily workouts and assignments. Each are worth points, and to earn a varsity letter, a player must earn 300 points. The school also includes activities to enhance softball skills and knowledge as well as a player’s personal well-being and their impact on others.
For example, students can earn points by playing catch and hitting every day as well as sending emails of gratitude to their teachers, helping out around the house without being asked, participating in spirit days, and watching leadership videos.
“Earning a letter is a big deal,” Nickerson said. “You take your work seriously, are committed, show up to practices and events, and strive to be a standout.”
In one 20-point assignment, his student athletes are asked to watch a 45-minute video about Brian Cain’s 10 pillars of mental performance and write about how they can use them to be a better athlete and person.
Others deal with the more physical aspects of the game: 15 minutes of catch, 75 swings, and specific workouts. There are short-answer questions and bonus assignments.
Baley, who also plays basketball and volleyball, said this is the first time in 10 years she hasn’t had near-daily practices. “This has definitely take a toll on my life,” she said. “But it helps because my teammates and I text each other about softball and about the challenges. I have taken many swings and spent hours playing catch.”
Wilcox remains positive about distance learning and the canceled sports season, but admits it is hard.
“This season would’ve been a fantastic season,” she said. “It breaks my heart for everyone that we don’t have the opportunity to play. The seniors this year have been there since my freshman year, and they’ve pushed me to work my hardest, and be the best I can be. They not only are there for me but for everyone else on the field.”
Pinedo agreed.
“My heart hurts for the seniors,” she said. “They don’t get to play their last game or sign the shed door as a way of leaving a mark. I thank them for helping me get to where I am today.”