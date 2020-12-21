This week the first COVID-19 vaccine will arrive in Klamath County. Oregon Health Authority (OHA) is providing vaccine to Klamath Tribal Health & Family Services and Sky Lakes Medical Center, according to a news release.
Klamath County Public Health is working to obtain vaccine to serve Emergency Medical Services and other frontline health workers. OHA has indicated KCPH should not expect vaccine availability before February.
Oregon quantities of vaccine have been reduced, and hospitals, tribal health systems and skilled nursing facilities are slated as the first agencies to receive disbursement.
Oregon Health Authority’s plan to reach individuals in the Phase 1a distribution can be found at https://sharedsystems.dhsoha.state.or.us/DHSForms/Served/le3527.pdf.