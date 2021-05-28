Klamath Health Partnership (KHP) is hosting a free drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine event on Wednesday, June 2 at the Klamath County Fairgrounds, according to a KHP news release.
The event is by appointment only beginning at 9 a.m. and will offer the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
“We want to make it as easy as possible to get vaccinated,” said Dr. Flor Mounts, medical director at KHP. “It is important to get as many people in our community vaccinated so we can protect those who can’t receive the vaccination.”
Basin Transit Service (BTS) has partnered with community health care providers and the Klamath County Public Health Office to remove transportation barriers for individuals seeking to be vaccinated. On Wednesday, June 2, all fixed routes will be available at no cost to riders. People living within the district that are unable to self-sufficiently reach a bus stop due to a disability or significant challenge may call 541-883-2877 before June 1 at 3 p.m. to schedule a home address to vaccination site roundtrip service at no cost.
“Our drive-thru events have proven to be very popular with the community,” said Amanda Blodgett, KHP’s chief of operations. “With summer quickly approaching, we thought it was a good time to offer the convenience of a drive-thru option, again. We also recognize that not all residents have the ability to drive to our event. We are really excited to partner with BTS this time around.”
Public transportation vehicle capacity is still limited to 50% by federal regulation. BTS will put all its vehicles in circulation on that day but urges the public to plan accordingly. As a reminder, all users must wear a mask, available for free on all BTS buses.
Any Klamath County resident, regardless of patient status, may register. They must pre-register to receive a vaccination. The registration can be found at https://bit.ly/3hXjC7z
For more information call 541-851-8110.