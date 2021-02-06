Editor's note: This is the first in a series of stories that rely on the expertise of local vaccine experts to answer the most common questions we get from readers. Have a question you want the experts to answer? Email news@heraldandnews.com. We’ll update this guide online as information surrounding the vaccines and their rollout evolve.
As Oregon’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout chugs along and more people in Klamath County become eligible to receive their shots, the Herald and News has been working with local healthcare leaders to answer commonly asked questions about the vaccines. Here’s who we spoke with:
■ Robert Jackman, MD, president of medical staff at Cascades East Family Medicine
■ Valeree Lane, spokesperson for Klamath County Public Health
■ Holly Montjoy, MD, chair of inpatient COVID-19 response at Sky Lakes Medical Center
■ Grant Niskanen, MD, vice president for medical affairs at Sky Lakes Medical Center
■ Misty Wadzeck, RN, nurse supervisor and employee health nurse at Klamath Tribal Health and Family Services
Answers from sources have been edited for clarity.
Which companies’ vaccines are available in Klamath County? How are they different?
Locally, we’re receiving the Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines. Moderna’s is more dominant in the county (as of February 5, the county had administered 4,623 Moderna doses and 2,717 Pfizer doses) because it doesn’t require specialized ultra-cold storage like Pfizer’s does. Both vaccines’ clinical trials resulted in efficacies upwards of 95%. Johnson & Johnson, whose vaccine is 85% effective at preventing severe COVID-related illness, could be authorized for emergency use by the FDA in the near future—but answers to subsequent questions only concern the Moderna and Pfizer products.
MW: They’re actually really similar. There’s not a huge difference between them structurally. They use the same mRNA — they’re just bound in different ways.
GN: Moderna is a little easier to handle than Pfizer, but we have both of them currently at our hospital. In Europe, they’re actually thinking of using them interchangeably as boosters if two doses of the same one aren’t available. That’s not FDA-approved, and we probably won’t be doing that, but they’re very similar vaccine.
VL: I don’t believe that you’re going to see a huge difference as far as immunity.
What’s in the vaccine?
First, here’s what’s not in the vaccine: a live virus, nanobots or microchips. Instead, it’s a solution comprised of lipids, sugar, salts and mRNA (messenger-ribonucleic acid). The real star is the mRNA, a photocopied section of the virus’s DNA used to produce the signature spike protein that allows it to infect cells. The lipids package the mRNA, allowing it to pass through cell membranes, and the sugars and salts keep the vaccine mixture stable.
VL: There have been a lot of rumors that it changes your DNA, that there’s a microchip, that it affects your ability to reproduce, and none of that is true. When you look at the size of needles being used, I think it would take something bigger to deliver a microchip.
MW: The vaccines themselves have some of the shortest ingredient lists of any of the vaccines on the market. There are no microchips, none of those other things that we’ve heard about. It’s just mRNA and the ingredients needed to help your body absorb it. We’re definitely not turning people into cyborgs or tracking them.
GN: It’s actually a very simple vaccine, and what’s interesting about it is that it can also be changed very quickly. Moderna is already working on another booster for the South African variant. All they have to do is change the mRNA sequence that’s coding for a certain protein, and they think they can do that within six weeks, which is incredible in this day and age.
Since most vaccines take years to develop, why should I trust one that was produced so quickly?
While it’s true that this was one of the speediest vaccine efforts in history, the actual mechanism for the COVID-19 vaccine has been in the works for nearly two decades since the Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) outbreak began in 2002. That virus is in the same family as the one that causes COVID-19, and the concept of using a coronavirus’s genetic material to train the body’s immune system was researched extensively by scientists in the years that followed.
Advanced gene sequencing technology allowed scientists to quickly unravel COVID-19's genetic code, and massive government funding fast-tracked a research and trial process normally prolonged by grant applications and bureaucratic approvals. That meant that it was only a matter of figuring out which slice of mRNA to add to the vaccine and operating clinical trials to test it.
VL: We don’t really think about this as having been done in the past year. This is an emergency use, but it still had to go through the FDA. It wasn’t us picking it up in somebody’s garage. This is definitely something that’s been laboratory approved—it's been the most tested vaccine that we’ve seen.
HM: The science itself is not new. While the vaccine was developed quickly, it was using a science and protocol that has been used for several years and done so safely.
RJ: The science has been going on for quite some time. The speed is because of the amount of energy put into it. I guess you could compare it to the development of the nuclear bomb in World War II—it was a pretty significant technology developed very quickly.
MW: It seems like it came out really fast, but this is something that’s been studied for a really long time and we just had to fine-tune it. A lot of traditional vaccines required us to grow the virus in a lab and inactivate it. Using the mRNA technology that they’ve built over the years, you don’t have to use the actual virus, so it doesn’t take that long duration of time. Even though it seems fast, it’s just because there had already been a lot of work that had been completed before that.
Is there a chance of the shot giving me COVID-19?
The same way there’s a difference between having deer antlers mounted on your wall and having a live deer running around your house, getting the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines only delivers a tiny, inanimate component of the virus to your body—not the live virus itself.
RJ: It’s not a weakened form of the virus; it’s not a killed form of the virus. It’s just a tiny speck of the virus.
MW: What it does is it presents to your body what the COVID spike protein looks like. You will continue to test negative for COVID after receiving the vaccine because you’ve never actually been exposed to it.
VL: People who fall ill from the vaccine don’t have COVID—their immune system is learning to fight COVID.
How does the vaccine work in my body?
The lipid package passes through the cell membrane and releases the mRNA into a macrophage immune cell’s cytoplasm. The macrophage’s ribosomes read those genetic instructions to produce the virus’s spike protein and release it back into the bloodstream.
Other immune cells detect those foreign proteins and begin developing their corresponding antibodies—the weapons necessary for a battle with COVID-19. If the actual virus ever does enter the body, the immune system doesn’t have to spend a moment trying to understand it and can instead spring immediately into action.
RJ: It tricks your body into fighting the protein that’s on the virus.
MW: It creates the message to the immune system to start targeting the spike protein, then your typical immune response starts.
GN: This is a little bit more high-tech in terms of having your own body make this protein. But it needs to be emphasized that the genetic material does not get incorporated into your own DNA. It actually stays outside in the cytoplasm. There are no concerns about growing a third arm or another eye.
VL: This is not going to prevent you from having COVID-19—it’s going to prevent you from having a serious case of COVID-19. The body is learning to come against the virus hard.
Will the vaccine prevent me from spreading COVID-19?
While medical professionals tout masks as crucial measures to protect other people around you, receiving a vaccine is primarily going to protect you—at least in the short term. While the Moderna and Pfizer vaccine trials evaluated whether participants developed moderate to severe symptoms of COVID-19, they didn’t study how well the shots prevented participants from spreading the virus to others.
Because the vaccines minimize the virus’s symptoms (including coughing), some researchers have theorized that vaccinated people who do contract COVID-19 could exhibit lower viral loads (the number of viral particles in their bodies) and therefore expel fewer viral particles into the air around them. It could work the same way a mask reduces droplets coming out of your nose and mouth, and staying more than six feet away from others lets more of those droplets dissipate before they reach someone else. But robust studies on how vaccines interact with COVID-19 viral load and transmission are still in the works.
MW: We don’t know at this point if you could develop COVID and just not have symptoms.
VL: Some of the reports indicate that you’re not shedding the virus the same way you would if you weren’t vaccinated.
GN: Interestingly, AstraZeneca’s study checked every week to see if people were contracting COVID-19, and there was a significant reduction in asymptomatic spread. Right now, it’s assumed that there will be less asymptomatic spread with these vaccines.
HM: There’s a lot we don’t know, but what we do know is that the vaccine is 95% effective in preventing severe COVID, which will be huge in our community that’s particularly vulnerable.
Why do people need to receive two shots of vaccine, and why do those need to happen three or four weeks apart?
After the first shot, people are already considerably protected from COVID-19 within two weeks, but those levels soon begin to fall. The second shot bumps antibody levels back up for the long-term, meaning that the body needs an additional round of training to adequately prepare itself for a potential virus infection. After initially producing those antibodies based on the virus’s spike protein following the first shot, another low-stakes invasion spurs into action immune cells that save those instructions long-term.
RJ: In the research, the first shot wasn’t as effective by itself as it was with the booster.
MW: Think of it like a primer with paint. It’s not going to just stick—it’s going to sit there and have spots start to come through. You have to add that additional layer on to have that longevity.
GN: They wanted to see when you had your highest antibody response and when that started to drop, and at that point they’d give you the booster. There’s a second immune response, which is the T-cell mediated response, and that’s why the booster seems critical. That response is actually your long-term immunity, which lasts months or even years.
VL: It builds on the immunity that you have from the first shot. It’s the same reason we do a tetanus shot every five years.
What happens if I miss the appointment for my second dose? Does the vaccine immediately become ineffective?
GN: In the AstraZeneca trial, accidentally giving participants a half dose followed by a full dose 12 weeks later actually gave them better protection than two full doses four weeks apart. Now there’s thought that you might actually get better efficacy if you go out to six or 12 weeks. The CDC has alluded to this recently by saying we can wait on the second vaccine up to six weeks.
HM: I’ve had patients comment that they’re not going to receive their first dose if they don’t know for sure that they’ll receive the second dose three weeks later. That would not be our suggested approach—we’d say take the vaccine whenever you are eligible and doses are available.
What are common side effects people report after receiving the first shot? What about the second shot?
RJ: After the first shot, most people will just have a slightly sore arm. Some may have mild flu-like symptoms, but much less so than the second dose. About 75% will get sore muscles, fatigue, headaches, fever and swelling of the injection site after the second dose. The side effects tend to be stronger in younger people and in women.
MW: Most people say the first shot feels like a tetanus shot. The second shot really varies person to person. It tends to be worse than the first because your body is now familiar with it. It’s like “Okay, I’ve got to fight this,” and you respond stronger the second time. But some people will have no side effects at all. It’s kind of like COVID, where some people are asymptomatic and some people are in the ICU. If you do have side effects, they last between 24 and 48 hours, and then it’s literally like a switch that flips off. You start feeling better overnight.
GN: You always have to weigh the risk. You might feel ill for a day or two days from it, but it sure beats getting COVID.
Why do people have allergic reactions to the vaccine?
Polyethylene glycol, one of the lipid compounds in the vaccines, has a small chance of triggering allergic reactions, especially in people who have previously received medication containing it and have built up antibodies against it. But the overwhelming majority of vaccinated people have never reported a severe reaction to it.
GN: They think it’s that polyethylene glycol. But if you look at the number of cases of anaphylaxis, it’s actually a relatively safe vaccination.
RJ: The last data I read was 11 cases for 10 million doses. Typically, those folks had prior history of severe allergic reactions to something.
MW: Everyone and their mom has some type of allergic reaction to something. Right now, everyone’s super focused on the COVID vaccine. Probably when penicillin was new, the same type of thing happened.
Are there preexisting conditions I could have that would preclude me from getting vaccinated?
HM: If you’ve had anaphylaxis to a similar component of vaccine.
VL: People should be talking to their medical professionals asking if it’s right for them.
I have a history of allergies. Should I get vaccinated?
MW: Absolutely. Every administration site has to be ready to respond to allergic reactions. Everyone that receives the vaccine is monitored for 15 minutes, but people that have a history of severe allergies, we watch them for 30 minutes as a precaution.
I’ve already had COVID-19 and it wasn’t a severe case. Should I get vaccinated?
HM: Yes, 90 days after your diagnosis. Before then, you’re already protected because there’s confirmed robust immunity to COVID-19 for at least 90 days. Others who are not protected and don’t have immunity should go ahead and receive the vaccine. There is a possibility of reinfection, and that will be increasing as the length of the pandemic increases. There’s another possibility that another strain of the virus could be more lethal to someone who’s already had COVID-19 than the previous infection.
MW: The data still hasn’t been collected too much about reinfection rates. There have been some cases where people did really well with the first round and then didn’t do well with the second, and vice versa.
I’ve tested positive for antibodies. Should I get vaccinated?
HM: Yes. The antibody studies only show that the antibody is present. It doesn’t actually show how robust your immune response is or what quantity of antibodies are present.
WM: What we don’t know with those antibodies is when you are infected and whether it was COVID-19. The antibody tests can actually be skewed for any kind of coronavirus. But if you do have antibodies and you didn’t have a symptomatic illness within the last 90 days, we would recommend that you still be vaccinated.
I’m concerned that the vaccines’ long-term effects haven’t been studied. What do we know about that so far?
RJ: One thing we’re becoming more and more sure about is that there are long term effects to catching COVID, with lung damage. But we don’t have any evidence of long-term effects from the vaccine.
GN: Time will tell, but it’s not a complicated vaccine. Just a fat capsule with a small amount of genetic material in it. And that genetic material dissolves relatively quickly after it stimulates your immune system.
MW: If you’re going to have a side effect from a vaccination, they happen really immediately. The long-term effects of vaccine really don’t exist—we tend to see issues immediately instead. The longest side effects are more like 30 days out, and we’ve already exceeded that window by quite a bit on these studies that we’ve done on COVID-19 vaccines.
What should I do after receiving my first dose?
MW: Expect some soreness or discomfort over the next 24 to 48 hours. Take Tylenol or ibuprofen if you need to. If you start having any difficulty breathing or rashes, contact your primary care doctor or the emergency care department. Continue wearing a mask and social distancing—you’re not going to have protection at all until 2 weeks after the first shot.
What should I do after receiving my second dose?
RJ: I would advise my patients to have their next day be a relaxing one. Maybe don’t go to work, or at least have the option of going home early if you don’t feel very well.
Are there ways to alleviate the shot’s potential side effects?
HM: It’s not suggested to take ibuprofen or Tylenol to pre-medicate for your shot. That might be differently if you’ve had severe reactions to other vaccines—consult your physician about that. If you have moderate to severe side effects, you can certainly use those after the fact.
MW: Having Gatorade or electrolytes on hand could be helpful. Stay hydrated, keep any pain under control, and rest.
What happens if I contract COVID-19 during the period between shots?
HM: You’d be treated for the virus as needed, and then you would need to wait the 90 days for your second dose. The important thing about the booster is that it’s not given too early. You wouldn’t want to wait much longer than 90 days, but it shouldn’t decrease the effectiveness.
GN: If you get the vaccine, you’re not supposed to test positive for the virus. If you do test positive, we’ll treat you just like we would treat any other COVID situation.
How can I prove to others that I’ve received both shots?
VL: You receive a card when you get your first vaccination, and it’s signed by the metical professional that injected you. It’ll have the lot number, and there’s room on the card for both doses. Moving forward, there may be some sort of provision that if you’re going to do certain things, you’d have to be vaccinated. That right now would be your proof.
MW: Make sure you bring the card to your second dose as well.
RJ: If you lose the card, you could probably get a copy of something from the electronic medical record where you received your vaccine.
After I get the second shot, am I considered immune to COVID-19?
WM: You’re considered protected, not necessarily immune, two weeks after the second dose. The newest guidance is that if you have a high-risk exposure to COVID-19 after that point, you don’t need to quarantine but still monitor yourself for symptoms.
VL: I don’t think it’s 100% immunity, but it gets you to a place where we’re less worried about severe health concerns moving forward.
RJ: It’s just thought that you’re less susceptible to severe COVID disease. I think that’s all we can say right now.
HM: The more people that get the vaccine, with the effectiveness that it has, will create in itself herd immunity. That’s where we need to be as a society in order to reopen.
Once I’m fully vaccinated, do I still need to wear a mask and practice physical distancing?
GN: Yes. Moderna and Pfizer didn’t look at that in their trials. We’re going to need more time with that, and we just want to be safe because there are a number of people who aren’t vaccinated and susceptible to infections. We want to keep that at bay as best as possible until we get widespread vaccination.
WM: You may be able to carry it even if you’re not infected.
HM: Until we know more, we need to keep our most vulnerable populations safe.
Are there any low-risk activities I could engage in that the vaccine would make safer? Visiting a grandparent who’s also vaccinated, for example?
GN: If, say, my grandparents were immunized, I were immunized and my children were immunized, I would feel much better having them over, but I think I would still try to enforce social distancing and mask wearing until we know more. I do think at some point we have to allow society to relax if everyone in the room is vaccinated. But we’re not there yet.
HM: As of this moment nothing has changed, but we would expect that as more people are vaccinated, we would be able to do things more safely.
MW: In theory, if you’ve got a couple vaccinated people, being around other vaccinated people is something you would also be able to do as well. It’s a means for us to start being able to get our lives back. The more people we get protected, the sooner we can start having those normal activities again.
How long does immunity from the vaccine last?
GN: At least six months, but that’s as long as the studies have gone. There’s also the mutations, which are another variable that we’re still looking into. Some virologists think it could be 2, 3, up to 5 years of immunity with these vaccines. But we don’t know that because we’ve only studied this for six months.
MW: One of the most recent projections Moderna put out was about a year. There’s probably going to need to be boosters for the vaccine at one point or another because of the variants.
Why is it taking so long to vaccinate everyone?
VL: I think there was a perception that we had all the vaccine we possibly needed, it was going to come to every state and things were going to get to people. That hasn’t really been the case. I want people to know that we’re not just heartless people sitting up on the hill saying, “Oh, you get to go, but you don’t.” At the end of the day, we live to make sure that the community is safe and healthy.
RJ: The main bottleneck is obtaining vaccine.
MW: As a healthcare provider, it’s been difficult to know how much vaccine you’re going to get. And then there are the logistics of unrolling the vaccine with limited staffing capacities. All of the facilities are really stressed as it is because we’re dealing with a pandemic, so we’re also taking care of COVID patients and doing testing. Now we have to use the staff that’s doing all that frontline work to begin to unroll this massive vaccination effort at the same time. And there’s the logistical nightmare of trying to prioritize huge portions of a population. How do you decide who’s going to get those valuable first doses?
GN: It’s our healthcare system. It’s a fractionated healthcare system, and there’s very little communication between the federal government, the state governments and local governments and entities. We spent $11 billion getting this vaccine manufactured, but we haven’t spent much money on distributing it among the nation. It’s going to take a really coordinated effort between all the governments working together with clear messaging to get this done, and there’s a lot of people saying different things in different parts of the country at this point.
How long would you estimate until the general public is able to get vaccinated?
VL: Governor Brown has said she’s hopeful that the general public will be able to access vaccines in the late summer or early fall.
GN: People over 65 probably won’t be eligible until maybe March or April, and I’d hope we’d move into Phase 2 in May or June. But it’s always contingent on getting the vaccine supply.
I’m over 65. How will I be able to sign up to get a shot once I’m eligible?
VL: People will be contacted, and they don’t have to worry about missing the opportunity. People who don’t have a primary care provider are potentially going to have to pay the closest attention to the information we’re putting out. We probably won’t get to a place where there will be a registry in our county. While that may seem like a missed opportunity, what I’m trying to do is just say, “In most instances, we know who you area. You’re going to be vaccinated.”
GN: We get 24 to 48 hour notice when we’re going to receive vaccine supply through the state. We can schedule out 2, 3 or 4 days depending, in which case we make it known to the community that those doses are available.
HM: There’s a phone number for you to call and schedule an appointment at Sky Lakes when you’re eligible. If you’re not, you’ll be asked to call back when that tier of vaccine has been released. Primary care physicians are also running reports in most offices to be able to contact their patients.
RJ: Right now I have a list on my desk of my most at-risk patients that I’ve triaged myself. Once I know I can alert them for scheduling their vaccinations, I’ll give them a call.
How will things work once vaccine eligibility opens up?
VL: After the vulnerable folks, hopefully we’ll start having mass vaccination clinics for people who we have less of a concern about waiting on line or in groups. Clinics that can hold vaccine will reach out to their patients, and people can still make appointments.
I’ve been offered a leftover shot even though I’m not eligible yet. Should I take it?
HM: There are reasons that folks are being offered shots that are not in the eligible groups. There are going to be situations that arise where there are storage issues with the vaccines or there are extra doses. We’re not hoping for that, but if that happens, it’s much better to take the dose than to have it be wasted.
MW: If there’s an extra dose and there’s someone willing to take that dose, we’ll vaccinate them. Why would we throw away a good vaccine when we have a huge amount of the population who needs to be vaccinated? We want to make sure that we’re not wasting a single dose. Healthcare providers pride ourselves on being really ethical about that stuff.
At what point will we reach herd immunity in Klamath County?
GN: Herd immunity is going to be reached through a combination of vaccine and natural infection. We’re probably getting over 10% right now, and most virologists feel that herd immunity is accomplished around 70%.