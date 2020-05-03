The Dutch Bros Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Dutch Bros Coffee, has donated $6,500 to the United Way of the Klamath Basin COVID-19 Emergency Response Campaign. According to a news release, this gift is part of a larger $1 million commitment to assist United Ways and their COVID-19 supported organizations throughout seven states where Dutch Bros maintains business operations.
Katie Hutchinson, vice president of philanthropy at Dutch Bros Coffee said, “We’re all working to find ways to make a difference during these difficult times. We’re grateful for the opportunity to work with United Way to do what is at the heart of our company — making a massive difference and helping people.”
“The United Way of the Klamath Basin very much appreciates this most generous gift, and all the support given to our United Way COVID-19 Emergency Response Campaign,” said Leroy Cabral, United Way executive director. “Our United Way will disperse 100% of COVID-19 funds to local United Way approved agencies impacted by the coronavirus pandemic and providing health and human care services to Klamath citizens in need."
Contributions can be sent to United Way COVID-19 Campaign at United Way of the Klamath Basin 136, N. Third Street, Klamath Falls, OR 97601. For more information call 541-882-5558.