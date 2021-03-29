Klamath Health Partnership will hosta free, drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine event March 31 at the Klamath County Fairgrounds.
The event is by appointment only beginning at 9 a.m. and will offer the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
The event is open to everyone eligible under current Oregon Health Authority guidelines, which includes all groups in Phase 1A and groups 1-6 in Phase 1B. Each group is defined here.
Any Klamath County resident, regardless of patient status, may register. You must pre-register to receive a vaccination.
For more information, please call 541-851-8110.