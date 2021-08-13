As the coronavirus overwhelms hospitals across Oregon, Klamath County is in the crosshairs for another surge of COVID-19.
While cases have not yet spiked locally, they are rising. And Chunhuei Chi, director of the Center for Global Health at Oregon State University, said the county should be prepared for a surge — and can thank the delta variant as well as low vaccination rates.
Just to the west, Jackson County has already declared a state of emergency and is now requesting state assistance to deal with a current surge in cases overwhelming its hospitals, Jefferson Public Radio reported Thursday.
That surge has yet to materialize in Klamath County, but experts say it’s only a matter of time.
“The only thing possible to explain the relatively low infections in Klamath County … being more rural, you have an advantage of avoiding large crowds and gatherings,” Chi said. “You see them more in urban areas, restaurants and bars are fertile ground for spread. My guess is that might be an important factor.”
In Klamath Falls, Sky Lakes Medical Center is already seeing younger and sicker patients.
“We had one (COVID) patient a couple weeks ago that got a lung transplant,” Grant Niskanen, vice president of medical affairs at Sky Lakes, recently told the Oregon Health Authority. “When I talk about the patients — like nine or 10 that are currently in our hospital, that’s for an acute infection — that’s not talking about the four or five that have been here for 20 plus days, who are no longer infected, but still need such amounts of high flow oxygen that we’re unable to send them home.”
First priority is to prevent death, then stop spread
Klamath County does not have as many resources to deal with a widespread surge as the larger, more populous counties to its west.
Fewer hospital beds and fewer healthcare providers means Klamath County Public Health and Sky Lakes Medical Center must be prepared, despite the fact case counts remain lower than other parts of the region.
“I look at the curve, and although cases are lower than the neighboring counties, it is still rising,” Chi said. “The hospital needs to have a plan on how to respond if the cases continue to surge.”
When it comes to developing a priority system, Chi said health professionals must identify those who are infected and who have the highest chance of surviving.
“The first priority is to prevent death and the second is to prevent spread,” he said.
Chi said it is important for restaurants and bars to have good ventilation, or to use HEPA air filters, which are effective at filtering out the virus, Chi said. Masking indoors is also essential, he said.
“It could just take a few families that hold a family gathering,” Chi said.
Klamath County also has a relatively low vaccination rate compared to other counties in the state, a potential risk factor as far as spread goes, Chi said.
Klamath County’s vaccination rate is around 49.1% of the eligible population, according to the Oregon Health Authority.
According to Chi, the emergence of the delta variant means states, and counties will need to achieve a vaccination rate of around 80-90% in order to control the virus, a tall order considering the prevalence of vaccine hesitancy across the state and the nation.
Vaccines help ‘curb viral evolution’
There are multiple factors that have propelled the current spike in cases, Chi said.
The first is the more contagious delta variant has become the dominant variant across the United States. A characteristic of the delta variant is an increased viral load in those who are infected, which increases the variant’s contagiousness, Chi said.
The delta variant also contains a mutation giving it the ability to evade antibodies, allowing it to infect more people and reproduce much faster once it infects the human body, he said.
Due to its enhanced ability to infect people, more children are getting sick — a situation that has changed the way we look at the pandemic, Chi said.
“Before delta, and the current trend… they (the CDC, state health officials) didn’t pay much attention to children, and the delta changed everything,” Chi said.
In July, around 17% of the newly infected in Oregon were children 12 years and under, Chi said. It’s an indication the game has changed.
“We need to protect our children,” Chi said. “On average, (children) are more resilient than older adults, but still some of them can have very serious infections.”
If the virus is not curbed, Chi is confident a new, even more severe variant will evolve in places where it can jump freely jump from person to person.
“I am very confident a new variant will continue to emerge... in places where the virus has a chance to spiral out of control,” he said. “The virus is a basic evolution. In order to evolve, it has to reproduce and it has to have fertile ground for it to reproduce.”
The more time the virus has to reproduce, the higher the chance a new variant will emerge.
Chi said several variants have already evolved in the U.S., and California alone produced two highly contagious variants. However, the delta emerged as the fittest, most formidable and widespread variant to date.
The delta variant was first identified in December 2020, becoming dominant in India and then later Great Britain, before becoming dominant globally.
That is why vaccination, Chi said, is imperative in stopping the spread, and therefore “curbing” the evolution of the virus as it passes from person to person.