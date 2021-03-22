Siskiyou County Public Health is planning a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for Thursday from 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. at the Tulelake Fairgrounds.
Those who live or work in Siskiyou County and are eligible for a vaccine under California's guidelines must make appointments with SCPH to receive a shot.
Appointments can be made online at https://www.co.siskiyou.ca.us/publichealth/page/covid-19-vaccine-information or by calling (530) 841-2134.
Groups currently eligible to be vaccinated include (full list found here):
■ Healthcare Workers
■ Individuals 65 and over
■ Education and childcare workers
■ Food and agriculture workers
■ Emergency services
■ Individuals 16-64 with underlying health conditions
■ Individuals who reside in a high-risk congregate setting
■ Public transit workers
■ Massage therapists
■ Janitors
■ Couriers
■ Library staff
The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine will be administered at this event, so a second dose will be required in three weeks. There will be a 15-30 minute waiting period after each shot to monitor for allergic reactions.