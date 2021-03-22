Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!
COVID-Klamath

4-08 covid-19

Siskiyou County Public Health is planning a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for Thursday from 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. at the Tulelake Fairgrounds.

Those who live or work in Siskiyou County and are eligible for a vaccine under California's guidelines must make appointments with SCPH to receive a shot.

Appointments can be made online at https://www.co.siskiyou.ca.us/publichealth/page/covid-19-vaccine-information or by calling (530) 841-2134.

Groups currently eligible to be vaccinated include (full list found here):

■ Healthcare Workers

■ Individuals 65 and over

■ Education and childcare workers

■ Food and agriculture workers

■ Emergency services

■ Individuals 16-64 with underlying health conditions

■ Individuals who reside in a high-risk congregate setting

■ Public transit workers

■ Massage therapists

■ Janitors

■ Couriers

■ Library staff

The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine will be administered at this event, so a second dose will be required in three weeks. There will be a 15-30 minute waiting period after each shot to monitor for allergic reactions.

