Since the first COVID-19 vaccines began distribution in Oregon, Klamath has vaccinated a larger share of its population than any other county in the state.
As of Tuesday morning, more than 106 people for every 10,000 people in the county had received a dose, according to data from the Oregon Health Authority. Coos County, which is similar in demographics to Klamath County, is close behind with 103.34 people vaccinated per 10,000.
Klamath County Public Health spokesperson Valeree Lane said the county's early success has to do with who is getting the vaccine. Frontline healthcare workers at Sky Lakes Medical Center and Klamath Tribal Health and Family Services are the only segments of the county’s population allowed to receive doses as part of Stage 1a of Oregon’s vaccine rollout. Healthcare workers make up a larger share of Klamath County's population than they do in other counties.
“As a community, one of the largest segments of the economy is healthcare,” Lane said. “When we’re looking at our healthcare providers being in a much safer position by being vaccinated, then that serves all of us well.”
Sky Lakes has administered 751 doses of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine as of Monday afternoon, according to public information officer Tom Hottman. The hospital had received 800 doses last week and expects more during the coming days. While priority was given to providers and staff working directly with COVID-19 patients in the hospital’s isolation unit, lab and testing center, Hottman said they were also able to provide doses to other employees who were lower on the priority list but were more at risk of serious COVID-related illness due to age or underlying conditions.
“We will continue to give doses per the guidelines provided by Oregon Health Authority,” Hottman said.
Vaccinations at long-term care facilities are also beginning to ramp up across Oregon this week, though most facilities in Klamath County are still setting up their vaccination clinics. Most are working with either CVS or Walgreens, which handle the distribution of vaccines to the facilities by setting up several clinic days where staff and residents can elect to receive their shots.
Marquis Plum Ridge, which is working with its own pharmacy, Consonus, received its first doses this week. On Monday, they vaccinated 60% of their staff and 83% of their residents, according to Director of Operations Erin Sprando. There will be an additional clinic date for the rest of the facility to receive their first doses.
“We have enough for any staff member or resident who wants the vaccine to have it,” Sprando said. “Some have indicated they wanted to wait until the second clinic date to receive their first dose.”
Sprando said the mood at Plum Ridge is generally hopeful amid the arrival of the vaccine. Residents who haven’t been allowed indoor visitors since mid-March are looking forward to being able to see their families once vaccines make it safe enough to reopen their facilities.
“Many are very excited,” Sprando said.
At Pacifica Senior Living, residents and staff are eagerly awaiting their shots. They’ll be partnering with Walgreens, which just notified them yesterday to begin preparing insurance information so clinics could be set up in the coming weeks. Around 100 staff and residents will be asked whether they want to receive the vaccine, and Walgreens will distribute the appropriate amount of doses. Interim Executive Director Mary Anne Kirwan said she’ll be the first in line to get a shot, hoping to demonstrate her confidence in the vaccine, and she expects a large majority of her colleagues and residents will opt in.
“They keep asking when it’s coming,” she said.
Crystal Terrace Senior Living also expects their first vaccine clinics, organized by CVS, to take place early or mid-January. Spokesperson Constance Sablan said the pharmacy will provide 110% of the amount of doses the facility requests at each clinic. Crystal Terrace has 255 residents and staff members, and Sablan said she expects that everyone who wants a vaccine will be able to receive one.
“Several residents said that they are looking forward to receiving the vaccine, and that they hope it will help COVID cases in the area to decline so they can get back to ‘normal life,’” Sablan said.
Despite the comparatively large portion of Klamath County residents who have received their first doses of the vaccine, Lane said we’re a long way off from it being available to the public.
Lane said KCPH was just notified Tuesday afternoon that they'll be receiving 200 doses this week, which they'll allocate to medical first responders like paramedics and volunteer ambulance personnel. Sky Lakes is also expected to receive more doses next week, some of which they'll distribute to medical staff in the community not affiliated with Sky Lakes.
Lane said Phase 1a may take until February or even March to complete, depending on vaccine availability. After that, other essential workers outside the healthcare sphere will have the opportunity to receive vaccinations, followed by adults with high-risk medical conditions and people over 65. Lane said the average Klamath County resident not falling into these categories shouldn’t expect vaccine availability before the spring.
“We’re all anticipating more accessibility, but at this point in time the general public doesn’t have access,” she said. “There are a lot more vulnerable people that need to be served.”