Sky Lakes opens some medical procedures

Sky Lakes Medical Center

 Photo courtesy of Sky Lakes Medical Center

Sky Lakes Medical Center will host a special COVID-19 vaccination clinic Saturday for Klamath County residents 75 or older.

The clinic will run 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the first floor of the Sky Lakes Collaborative Health Center on the medical center campus.

Vaccinations are by appointment only and can be scheduled by calling 1-833-606-4370, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays. No walk-in slots or on-site appointments are available.

Individuals who are 70 and older become eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations next week. Those 65 and older become eligible on Feb. 28, according to the Oregon Health Authority’s phased distribution of COVID-19 vaccines.

Educators and staff, childcare providers, first responders and healthcare workers are among those still eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations.

Vaccination of anyone in any of the groups depends entirely on the limited number of doses allocated by the state.

Call 1-833-606-4370 on Wednesdays to learn appointment availability for the week.

