ATRIO Health Plans and Cascade Comprehensive Care released the following ways to reduce your exposure and stay healthy while observing “Stay Home, Save Lives.”
Stay healthy during social distancing
n Refocus on “time for me,” and not “I’m isolated”
n Handle long-avoided tasks or learn something new
n Call or video chat often with family and friends
Telehealth
n Get faster support and reduce potential exposure
n Contact your provider about remote care services
Pharmacy coverage
n Early prescription refills are generally being allowed
n Consider local pharmacy delivery options or mail order
For more information and links to authoritative guidance from the CDC and others, visit us online today at atriohp.com and cascadehealthalliance.com