ATRIO Health Plans and Cascade Comprehensive Care released the following ways to reduce your exposure and stay healthy while observing “Stay Home, Save Lives.”

Stay healthy during social distancing

n Refocus on “time for me,” and not “I’m isolated”

n Handle long-avoided tasks or learn something new

n Call or video chat often with family and friends

Telehealth

n Get faster support and reduce potential exposure

n Contact your provider about remote care services

Pharmacy coverage

n Early prescription refills are generally being allowed

n Consider local pharmacy delivery options or mail order

For more information and links to authoritative guidance from the CDC and others, visit us online today at atriohp.com and cascadehealthalliance.com

