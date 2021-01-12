With Klamath County Public Health reporting nine coronavirus-related deaths in its last two COVID-19 updates, the county has reached 30 deaths. That means about 1.3% of county residents who have contracted the virus have died.
KCPH Spokesperson Valeree Lane said recent deaths can be attributed to outbreaks at long-term care facilities, along with a larger volume of cases reported in the county following a November surge that has more or less plateaued. While she emphasized her condolences for the families of those who have succumbed to the virus, Lane said these deaths are not surprising given the nature of the pandemic.
“We’re seeing what we knew would happen,” she said. “It’s not like, ‘All of a sudden we’re having all of these deaths.’”
Though KCPH reported five deaths on Friday, all occurred on different dates from the end of December and beginning of January. Oregon’s COVID-19 death-reporting system can take days or even weeks to log a death in county and state databases, as it relies on death certificates that must be certified by the Oregon Health Authority and Centers for Disease Control. The process is especially lengthy when deaths occur outside of healthcare facilities. Therefore, when KCPH reports five COVID-19 deaths in one update, that doesn’t mean five people died that day from the virus.
However, the long-term trend in COVID-19 deaths — following the trend in cases — has been concerning.
The first person to die of COVID-19 in the county passed on June 30, and the second death occurred more than a month later on August 6. The third death occurred nearly two months after that, on September 30.
Of Klamath County’s 30 COVID-19 deaths, 25 have occurred since December 1. The county’s deadliest day was Christmas, when three people died of the virus. Klamath County’s death rate is, however, still below the national rate of 1.7%.
All but one of Klamath County’s deaths occurred in people older than 50, and an overwhelming majority occurred in people over 70. The youngest person to die from COVID-19 in the county was 44, and the oldest was 98.
Lane said many of these deaths, especially those within the last 6 weeks, happened in long-term care facilities like nursing homes or memory care centers. Nearly half of the deaths have occurred at “residences,” which could include private homes or these facilities. In the summer and early fall, most deaths occurred at Sky Lakes Medical Centers or other regional hospitals. But out of the last 10 deaths, seven have occurred at residences.
“In the last 6 weeks, the deaths that we’ve seen — especially of people who are in an older age range — were in a long-term care facility,” Lane said.
OHA’s most recent weekly report of COVID-19 outbreaks at long-term care facilities, released January 6, attributed 2 deaths to COVID-19 at Pacifica Senior Living Klamath Falls. Twenty-one people had tested positive for the virus at the facility as of last Wednesday. Lane also mentioned a recent outbreak at Pelican Pointe Assisted Living and Memory Care, though she was not able to provide a number of resident deaths at the facility.
Lane said it’s still true that the vast majority of COVID-19 cases, especially in younger people, do not result in death. Now is not time for otherwise healthy people in Klamath County to panic or become consumed with fear, she said, instead emphasizing the importance of following public health guidelines like mask-wearing and physical distancing while out and about and limiting large gatherings at home.